Norman LLoyd Culley

October 16, 1946 – October 24, 2020

Norman LLoyd Culley was born in Rio Tinto, NV on October 16, 1946. He went to his heavenly home on October 24, 2020.

Norm is remembered for being a prankster and always wanting to make people smile. Many of you probably have memories of this. Always the great story teller, his memories of many escapades and adventures, will be remembered by many friends and family. He was well loved and I hope you remember those and they make you smile.

Norms journey began in the Northern Nevada Mountain City Area. He loved to hunt and fish as well as many other outdoor pastimes growing up in small towns. He graduated High School in Owyhee, NV. After High School he served during Vietnam Nam in the 588th Maintenance Company (U.S. ARMY). He married his wife of 51 years on July 3rd 1969. From Horseshoe pitching, Golf, to card playing, he kept us all entertained. He also loved to "Cut the Rug" during many Virginia Reels and Chicken dances". Fun Days! There is so much more to write about his interesting life but there is not enough newspaper to include it all.

Norm was preceded in death by his Parents Clem and Roberta Culley, his brother Richard as well as many friends and Relatives. He is survived by his sister Diane Rovig, his wife Mary Louise Culley, his sons Coby Culley, Pace Culley, and daughter Lorri Culley-Button. He is also survived by many relatives and friends that he also loved dearly.

We have chosen not to do a service at this time. We will be having a Celebration of Life on June 12th at 2pm in Lamoille Grove Lamoille, NV. When we can all get together without restrictions.