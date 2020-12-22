Menu
Patricia Ellen Turnipseed Chapin
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Elko High School

Patricia "Patty" Ellen Turnipseed Chapin

November 13, 1943 - December 5, 2020

Patty Chapin passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5th, with her children at her side, at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah after a hard fought battle with Covid.

She was born Patricia Ellen Turnipseed on November 13, 1943 in San Francisco, California to Evelyn "Mae" and Ben Turnipseed. The family moved to Jiggs, Nevada in her infancy and lived on a ranch known then as the Hankins and Gregory place. She lived the majority of her life in Elko County.

Patty attended school in the one room school house at Jiggs. Later she went to Elko High School for two years until her family moved to Lovelock. She graduated from Pershing County High School in Lovelock in 1963.

During her school years she was a member of FFA, choir and the rodeo club. She sang and played the piano her whole life and performed with the Elko High School Choir at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, California. She also sang live on the radio in Elko when she was 16.

After high school she moved to the Tahoe area and worked as a waitress. While living and working in the Carson City/Tahoe area she reconnected with George Chapin Jr., who she grew up with in Jiggs, and they were married in Carson City in the summer of 1968. Her daughter, Georgia, was born while they lived in Carson City and they moved to Winnemucca a few years later. She moved to Elko in 1973 and her son, Gary was born shortly after in 1974. She stayed home with her children during their younger years and then worked for a number of years as an Avon representative and also worked as a manager for Burger King for several years.

Patty could always be found reading a book. She also enjoyed crafts, and a good movie, especially classic movies, Disney movies or westerns. She was a lifelong Christian and a longtime member of Victory Community Church, led by her brother-in-law Reverend Dick Copeland. There she found not just fellowship, but also friends and family.

She enjoyed her family immensely. Patty often talked about her parents and siblings growing up on the ranch at Jiggs. She loved her husband, kids and grandchildren. In her later years she enjoyed crafts and cookie making with her grandkids, who she took a great interest in and was very proud of. She enjoyed attending all of their school activities, sporting events and recitals. Patty also frequented a few coffee shops around town with her husband.

Patty was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Grace Nicholson and Benjamin and Ruby Turnipseed; her parents, Ben and Mae Turnipseed, and brother, Ben Turnipseed. She is survived by her husband of 52 years George Chapin Jr., sister Evelyn Copeland (Dick); sister, Carolyn Turnipseed; daughter, Georgia Chapin-Guzman (Sergio); son Gary Chapin (Tonya); grandchildren, Creiyon Spencer, Cohen and Trislyn Chapin, Aiden and Olivia Guzman and many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time due to Covid. Those who wish to make donations in her name can do so to a charity of their choice.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about Patty´s passing. I worked with her many years ago at Burger King. I can still see her smile and hear her laugh. Condolences to her family.
Amber Ogle
January 1, 2021
I am so sorry about Patty. I worked with George at the phone Co for many years. R.I.P. Patty. You will be missed.
Becky Couchum
December 28, 2020
I enjoy my memories of Patty. Even when not feeling well for a time, she was a bright light in my life. My love and blessings to you all!
Ora Enos
December 28, 2020
George and family we are so sorry for your loss. We hope you find peace and comfort.
Blaine and Karen Mowrey
December 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss! Patty was a sweet lady, I always enjoyed chatting with her at church.
Jennifer Slusher
December 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed talking to your mom. I loved her smile.
Matt & Teresa Lipparelli
December 22, 2020
Sorry to hear of Patty's passing.
Nancy Zeiler
December 22, 2020
Patty will be greatly missed by all. Sending our love and deepest condolences for your loss. Big Hugs! The Spradling Family
Katrina Spradling
Family
December 22, 2020
George, Georgia and Gary and the rest of the family. I am so sorry for your loss. Patty was a good neighbor for many years and we have enjoyed many stories raising our kids. ( esp. Gary and Steph!) Im so glad I was able to have a good visit reciently, it had been a long time. Remember your memories they are what will see you through. Love you Chapins
Sandy Burt
December 22, 2020
Katrina Spradling
December 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.
Junie Gandolfo
December 22, 2020
I am so very sorry for your great loss, she was an amazing lady!
Chris Mcanany
December 22, 2020
