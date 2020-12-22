Patricia "Patty" Ellen Turnipseed Chapin

November 13, 1943 - December 5, 2020

Patty Chapin passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5th, with her children at her side, at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah after a hard fought battle with Covid.

She was born Patricia Ellen Turnipseed on November 13, 1943 in San Francisco, California to Evelyn "Mae" and Ben Turnipseed. The family moved to Jiggs, Nevada in her infancy and lived on a ranch known then as the Hankins and Gregory place. She lived the majority of her life in Elko County.

Patty attended school in the one room school house at Jiggs. Later she went to Elko High School for two years until her family moved to Lovelock. She graduated from Pershing County High School in Lovelock in 1963.

During her school years she was a member of FFA, choir and the rodeo club. She sang and played the piano her whole life and performed with the Elko High School Choir at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, California. She also sang live on the radio in Elko when she was 16.

After high school she moved to the Tahoe area and worked as a waitress. While living and working in the Carson City/Tahoe area she reconnected with George Chapin Jr., who she grew up with in Jiggs, and they were married in Carson City in the summer of 1968. Her daughter, Georgia, was born while they lived in Carson City and they moved to Winnemucca a few years later. She moved to Elko in 1973 and her son, Gary was born shortly after in 1974. She stayed home with her children during their younger years and then worked for a number of years as an Avon representative and also worked as a manager for Burger King for several years.

Patty could always be found reading a book. She also enjoyed crafts, and a good movie, especially classic movies, Disney movies or westerns. She was a lifelong Christian and a longtime member of Victory Community Church, led by her brother-in-law Reverend Dick Copeland. There she found not just fellowship, but also friends and family.

She enjoyed her family immensely. Patty often talked about her parents and siblings growing up on the ranch at Jiggs. She loved her husband, kids and grandchildren. In her later years she enjoyed crafts and cookie making with her grandkids, who she took a great interest in and was very proud of. She enjoyed attending all of their school activities, sporting events and recitals. Patty also frequented a few coffee shops around town with her husband.

Patty was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Grace Nicholson and Benjamin and Ruby Turnipseed; her parents, Ben and Mae Turnipseed, and brother, Ben Turnipseed. She is survived by her husband of 52 years George Chapin Jr., sister Evelyn Copeland (Dick); sister, Carolyn Turnipseed; daughter, Georgia Chapin-Guzman (Sergio); son Gary Chapin (Tonya); grandchildren, Creiyon Spencer, Cohen and Trislyn Chapin, Aiden and Olivia Guzman and many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time due to Covid. Those who wish to make donations in her name can do so to a charity of their choice.