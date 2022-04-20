Paul Edward Glover

February 10, 1952 – April 14, 2022

Paul Edward Glover, 70, of Elko, NV passed away from battling Metastatic Melanoma Cancer on April 14, 2022. Paul was born in Pensacola, FL on February 10, 1952 to Luther and Doris Glover. He attended Basic High School in Henderson, NV where he competed on the Wrestling team, the rodeo team and was part of the Little Britches Rodeo Association. After graduating in 1970, he was employed by Centel Telephone Company in Las Vegas, NV until 1987. At that time he and his family relocated to Fallon, NV where he was a long term employee of CC Communications until retiring in 2008. Paul was also proudly involved with the Churchill County Volunteer Fire Department. After a short retirement he continued his well known skills as a Splicer with NNE Construction in Elko for the rest of his time on earth.

Although Paul was known as a hardworking man, who kept his hands busy by fixing anything that needed to be fixed from vehicles to outdoor projects, he was a rodeo man, an outdoor man and most importantly a family man. He raised his family just the same and was the best coach to his children and grandchildren. Paul spent a large portion of his time in rodeo riding bulls, bareback riding and anything that involved swinging a rope. He even enjoyed being involved in local youth events such as being a judge and flagger for the Nevada High School Rodeo Association and Silver State Invitational Rodeo. After his time competing in the Nevada Cowboy Association and Senior Professional Rodeo Association, he was an official for those events as well.

Paul is survived by his wife Betty, brother Wes (Sharon) Glover, daughter Deanna (John) Requena, two sons Cass (Krista) and Justin (Jennifer) Glover and grandchildren Trinette (Justin) Merrill, Rachel and Monet Duran, Tara Gene and Dustin Glover, great grand-daughter Timberley and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by parents Luther and Doris, grandson Coy Edward Glover and granddaughter Kayla Duran.

Paul was one of the most genuine men alive. He always had a joke to make, a way to fix something, helpful advice, a helping hand and those are just a few things that made him the lovable man he was.

Paul's celebration of life will be held at the Elko County Fairgrounds on Friday April 22, 2022 at 1:00 in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Churchill County Fire Department or the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund.