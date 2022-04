PAUL D. OWENS

November 14, 1939 - June 10, 2021

Paul was born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on November 14, 1939 and moved to Crescent Valley, NV in 1964 and made his lifelong home there.

Paul served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963 when he was honorably discharged.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Sonja and Shelly. He is survived by two daughter's, Mitzie Owens and Julie Massey.