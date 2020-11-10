Rachel Gaines

November 17, 1982 – October 31, 2020

Former long-time Elko resident, Rachel Gaines, passed suddenly at the age of 37 on October 31, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia. She leaves behind a loving family including her two young children, Grace and Charlie, parents, Chuck and Pam Gaines, sister Heather Mentaberry, and brother, Robert Gaines. Her full obituary can be viewed at www.demossdurdan.com

In lieu of flowers, a trust fund for Grace and Charlie's future education has been set up and will be funded through a GoFundMe account: https://gf.me/u/y7r6qq