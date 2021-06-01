Ralph Eugene Fisher

October 26, 1956 – April 14, 2021

Ralph Eugene Fisher was born on October 26, 1956 in Alton, Illinois, where he was raised by his parents, Charles Fisher and Wilma Bornes. He joined the US Army in 1973, serving as a mechanic on upper rank vehicles and jeeps, and was even stationed in Germany during his term; he was honorably discharged on November 15, 1979.

In 1979, Ralph moved from Kingman, AZ to Las Vegas, NV and worked as a slot machine mechanic at the Showboat Hotel & Casino. He moved to Eureka, NV in 2008, where he spent the remainder of his days spending time with friends, family, and cat, Babs; driving down highways faster than the posted speed limit; and taking his Toyota pickup out on the unmaintained, back-country roads in the hills near where he lived. He passed away in his home on April 14, 2021 in Eureka, NV and is survived by his three daughters: Marsha, Heather, and Alysa; and his three grandchildren: James, Amelia, and Philip.

Services are being held on June 26, 2021 at the Eureka Opera House at 2:00pm.