Randy D. Dingee

May 22, 1942 – November 26, 2020

Randy was born in Reno, NV on May 22, 1942 and was a lifelong resident of Lovelock.

He was married on February 11, 1961 to Carolyn Giusti. They had three daughters. Carolyn passed away in February 1991. Randy married Michelle (Miki) McCarthy on September 2, 2000.

Randy was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Morris; his father, Lewis Dingee and his first wife, Carolyn. He is survived by wife, Miki; daughter, Doreen Casalez; daughter, Jody (Terry); Bailie daughter, Emmy (Smiley) Rack; and stepsons, Kelly and Aaron Taylor; grandchildren: Brooke Arias, Phillip Arias, Felisa Rowe, Lizzie and Maddie Rackley, Jonathan and Makenna Taylor; great grandson, RJ Rowe and sister, De De Delong.

Randy was a proud 51 year member of Operating Engineers Local #3 and worked on nearly every highway in Northern Nevada.

He was the happiest out in the hills hunting, fishing or just going on a "Great Adventure".

No services will be held at this time, but we will have a Celebration of Randy's Life in the spring on his birthday.

"See Ya Monday"