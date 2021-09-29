Rebecca Aline Leingang

February 3, 1959 – September 20, 2021

Rebecca came into this world February 3, 1959 and returned to our father in heaven September 20, 2021.

The beautiful love she brought into this world will forever leave her footprint in the many lives she touched. Becky was an affectionate devoted mother survived by her three children: sons Keith (Chantry); David James (Josh Davis) Ferguson; and daughter, Laura Ann (Aaron Joseph) Pendley; grandchildren: Marissa Mae, Jeffrey Colt, Cody Miles Leingang; Justin Wydell Leingang, Kaylin Cristine Pendley, Tristan Lawrence Bland, Gage Noah Pirtle, Joel A. Pendley, and Titan William Pirtle.

A funeral service will be held at Burns Funeral Home, October 2, at 11:00 am.