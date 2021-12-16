Richard "Dick" Elliott Dalton

April 5, 1047 - December 13, 2021

Born to Dorris "Duke" Dalton and MaryAnn Ramsey on April 5, 1947 in St Paul, Minnesota and died December 13, 2021 in Elko, NV.

He moved to Elko in 1986 to work for Newmont Gold where he retired after 20 years of employment.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Brent. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter, Beverly(Paul) Guadagnin, and his son, Richard; 3 Grandchildren, and 1 Great Grandchild; his brother, Jerry, and his sisters, Denise(Clel) Miller and Annette Dalton.

A Graveside service will be held on Friday Dec 17, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the City Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend his service.