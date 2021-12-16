Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Elliott "Dick" Dalton
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Richard "Dick" Elliott Dalton

April 5, 1047 - December 13, 2021

Born to Dorris "Duke" Dalton and MaryAnn Ramsey on April 5, 1947 in St Paul, Minnesota and died December 13, 2021 in Elko, NV.

He moved to Elko in 1986 to work for Newmont Gold where he retired after 20 years of employment.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Brent. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter, Beverly(Paul) Guadagnin, and his son, Richard; 3 Grandchildren, and 1 Great Grandchild; his brother, Jerry, and his sisters, Denise(Clel) Miller and Annette Dalton.

A Graveside service will be held on Friday Dec 17, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the City Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend his service.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
City Cemetery
NV
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so saddened to hear of Dick's passing. Dick was quite a character. Teresa so much enjoyed serving at the storehouse with you two. Sending you prayers & hugs for comfort & peace.
Randy & Teresa Lakeman
Friend
December 17, 2021
Mary and Richard I am so sorry for your loss! I am praying for you both at this sad time. Much love to you both.
Tracy Price
December 17, 2021
Dearest Richard im so sorry to hear of your fathers passing. I pray the Lord wraps his loving arms around you and your family during this difficult time. Praying for you my friend & sending many hugs!
Michelle peck=elegante
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results