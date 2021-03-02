Menu
Richard Kevin Drew
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Richard Kevin Drew

June 12, 1955- February 23, 2021

Richard, a retired Health and Safety Manager in Exploration, a resident of Spring Creek, Nevada, passed away on February 23, 2021 at the age 65. Richard is survived by his spouse Becky Drew and his children Kari Barker (Bryan), Micah Miller (Ryan), Sarah Drew, Christianne Drew (Zachary Jarvis), Austin Drew (Tristen), and Kevin Drew; his grandchildren Olivia and Broden Barker, Sean Miller, Lillianna and Isaac Drew; his brothers Carl, Lance, Alan, and Dennis Drew.

Richard was born in Conneaut, Ohio, and was a graduate of Conneaut High School in 1973. He joined the Navy and served in Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica from 1973-1977. He attended Oxnard College in California and received his Associates in Business. He worked for Newmont Corporation for 20 years. He was a strong Christian man, who loved his family most and enjoyed working in Health and Safety. He will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ruby Mountain Bible Church for Gideon Bibles.

Richard's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 6th at 10 am at:

Ruby Mountain Bible Church

475 Diamond Back Drive

Spring Creek, NV


Published by Elko Daily on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Ruby Mountain Bible Church
475 Diamond Back Drive, Spring Creek,, NV
Im so sorry Becky, I know the last little bit I lost touch with you guys but it just seems like yesterday. Im sorry for your loss.
Kelly Rodabough
March 5, 2021
He is irreplaceable, Love and Prayers for your whole family!
Charity Collins
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathies. Heaven gained a spectacular man. Hugs and prayers. Love you.
Pam Osmonson
March 3, 2021
