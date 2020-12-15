Menu
Richard Matthew Ortman
ABOUT
Elko High School

Richard (Dick) Matthew Ortman

January 22, 1958 – December 2, 2020

Dick Ortman, 62 passed away on December 2, 2020 in Modesto, CA. He was the eldest child of Larry Dean Ortman and Maureen Lascy Aksland.

He is survived by his parents; step-parents, Heidi Ortman and Clifford (Bud) Aksland; children, Candace Lascy Conner, Larry Dean Ortman II sisters Gloria Ortman, Linda Redfern, granddaughter Gwendolyn Lascy Conner, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Dixxie-Chick.

The Ortman's moved from California to Nevada when Dick was 13. They lived in Jiggs, Lee and Lamoille over the years. Dick quickly learned to ride horses and loved the country life. He and his dad would hunt, fish and go roping every chance they got. Dick attended Elko High School where he was active in Baseball, Football, FFA and Rodeo Club. In his Jr. Year, he went to National High School Rodeo Finals in Gallup, New Mexico. It was a high point in his life. After high school he learned carpentry alongside his father, and then joined the Navy. Upon his return, he worked carpentry in Elko, Idaho, Arizona and California.

Dick was a cancer survivor, but his overall health continued to fail until he was forced into retirement. He lived in Modesto, CA near his daughter (Candace), son-in-law (Steven) and granddaughter (Gwen). The absolute highest point in his life was the day Gwen was born. He looked forward to spending time with her daily. Dick will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and avid outdoorsman. He was most happy spending time in Tuscarora fishing and hunting with his family.

Dick will be greatly missed.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 15, 2020.
4 Entries
Rest easy Kid from Woods Lane.
Dallas Reynolds-Smales
December 19, 2020
I will never forget the great times we had Dick, and there were lots of them. I will never forget our laughter. Prayers to your whole family... Godspeed my Brother!
Wade Wright
December 16, 2020
Love you, Uncle Dick. Miss you a ton
Amanda
December 15, 2020
My brother was all things to me....my hero, my protector, my friend, my biggest pain in the butt, my frustration, my source of side splitting laughter to name just a few. My heart hurts knowing I won't hear his laugh here on earth any longer. Until we meet in eternity, I love you Brother.
Linda Redfern
December 15, 2020
