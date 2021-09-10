Robert Lloyd Brace

March 11, 1942 – September 3, 2021

Robert Lloyd Brace, 79, lived in Ryndon, Nevada. He was born in Colusa, CA.,to Alvin and Ruby Brace. He attended Arbuckle High School. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Carroll and kids: Dawn Garrett, Robert Brace (Sandy), Sandy Anderson (Joe), Glenda Riley (TJ), Russell Brace (Kristy), Dixie Johnson, James Downing, Alice Fiesta (Henry), Aaron Downing. Siblings: Pauline Thompson and Margaret Murray. He has 23 grandkids and 4 great grandkids. He also has several other family and friends that will miss him dearly. Bob was predeceased in death by: Alvin Brace (Dad), Ruby Bressler (Mom), Ernest Bressler (Step-Dad), Catherine Straub (Sister), Lloyd Straub (Nephew), Fred Brace (Brother) and Alan Brace (Son). A celebration of life in honor of Bob will be held on Friday September 10, 2021. It will be at Burns Funeral Home and Memorial Garden, located at 895 Fairgrounds RD #3400 Elko, NV. 89801. A viewing will be held from 10am-11am. Services will begin at 11am with a graveside directly following. In lieu of flowers please go to any local casino and play $5 on any penny slot machine in honor of Bob's favorite sport.