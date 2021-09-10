Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lloyd Brace
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burns Funeral Home
895 Fairgrounds Rd
Elko, NV

Robert Lloyd Brace

March 11, 1942 – September 3, 2021

Robert Lloyd Brace, 79, lived in Ryndon, Nevada. He was born in Colusa, CA.,to Alvin and Ruby Brace. He attended Arbuckle High School. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Carroll and kids: Dawn Garrett, Robert Brace (Sandy), Sandy Anderson (Joe), Glenda Riley (TJ), Russell Brace (Kristy), Dixie Johnson, James Downing, Alice Fiesta (Henry), Aaron Downing. Siblings: Pauline Thompson and Margaret Murray. He has 23 grandkids and 4 great grandkids. He also has several other family and friends that will miss him dearly. Bob was predeceased in death by: Alvin Brace (Dad), Ruby Bressler (Mom), Ernest Bressler (Step-Dad), Catherine Straub (Sister), Lloyd Straub (Nephew), Fred Brace (Brother) and Alan Brace (Son). A celebration of life in honor of Bob will be held on Friday September 10, 2021. It will be at Burns Funeral Home and Memorial Garden, located at 895 Fairgrounds RD #3400 Elko, NV. 89801. A viewing will be held from 10am-11am. Services will begin at 11am with a graveside directly following. In lieu of flowers please go to any local casino and play $5 on any penny slot machine in honor of Bob's favorite sport.


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Burns Funeral Home
895 Fairgrounds Rd, Elko, NV
Sep
10
Service
11:00a.m.
Burns Funeral Home
895 Fairgrounds Rd, Elko, NV
Sep
10
Graveside service
NV
Funeral services provided by:
Burns Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burns Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.