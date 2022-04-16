Robert Gray Gaddini

June 16, 1999 – December 22, 2021

Robert was born in Santa Rosa California, grew up in Paradise Califorina, graduated from Paradise High School in 2017, and lived in Elko Nevada the last two years of his life. Robert is survived by his mother, Peggy Gaddini of Paradise California, his father Frank Gaddini and stepmother, Shawn Gaddini of Elko Nevada, his beloved black lab Jasper, his grandmother "Marni" Gaddini of Novato California, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

We invite you to join us in the celebration of the life of our beloved Robert. Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at the Terry Ashe Recreation Center, Room A/B. 6626 Skyway, Paradise, California.

Dress casual as Robert would want. We will be serving lunch (buffet style) from 12:30 to 2:30. If you have a photo of Robert or memory of Robert to share, please bring it with you. We will be sharing our photos and memories and We would love to see and hear yours.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Robert to Youth for Change (youthforchange.org) or your favorite youth based organization.