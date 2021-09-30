Robert Lowell Kimball

August 19, 1939 – September 17, 2021

Robert was born in Hazelton, Idaho to Heber Chase Kimball and Edith Marie Crawford. He left this earth to spend eternity with Jesus on September 17, 2021.

He was known by most as Bob. He was raised in Elko, Nevada. He attended Elko High School until he joined the Army in 1956. While he was in the army he worked as an Engineer in Germany building roads, bridges and other needed structures. He left the Army in 1959 with an Honorable Discharge. After returning to Elko, Nevada he worked many different places such as Bair Distributing, Carlin Gold Mine (Welder), the Railroad (Train Track Maintenance), Valmy Power Plant & Self-Employed Carpenter.

Bob's hobbies were motorcycle racing, hunting, fishing and reading. He received his pilot's license in 1977 and became an avid aviator. He loved to seek knowledge of many different things. He was a devoted family man who liked to spend time with his family. Camping was one of his favorite things.

He married Teryl Lea Gilbertson in Elko, Nevada in 1961. They had one Daughter Jacquline A. Kimball/Hansen. Bob and Teryl were married just short of 60 years. Bob spent his last 19 years in Sun City, Arizona enjoying retirement life.