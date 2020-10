Rod Mothershead

March 8, 1944 – May 17, 2020

Rod's family would like to invite any colleagues, friends and family, to a Celebration of his life on Saturday, October 24th. It will be out at the Lamoille School House, from 1pm-4pm, and people can filter in and out during that time frame. All we ask of any and all who come is to bring a smile and a favorite story you may have of Rod to share!