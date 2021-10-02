Rollin Byron Hogge

April 28, 1937 – September 8, 2021

Born of wonderful parents, Clara Hansen and Byron Hogge, in Elko, NV, April 28, 1937. He passed away in Vancouver, WA on September 8, 2021, at the age of 84. He often said, "I lived an idyllic life in Elko.". He is survived by his siblings: Jeanene Danner (Elko), Marvin Hogge (Peggy) (Orem, UT), and Coleen Adair (Elko).

Rollin had four children from his first marriage: Stuart (Debbie) Hogge with two grandsons, Spenser and Joshua (Bothell, WA); Sean Hogge (Moses Lake, WA); Lani Ann Malig with grandson Ikaika (Honolulu, HI); and Jennifer Williamson (Stephen) (Boise, ID).

He later married Brenda Cline Reiner on December 11, 1987, in Seattle, WA. Over the years, he loved and was loved by Brenda's children and grandchildren: son, Bret Reiner (Rachael Hourdroge) (West Linn, OR) with children Andon Reiner and Sienna Reiner; Nadine Hourdroge and Olivia Baranzano; and daughter, Lorinda Kirkland (Nazih Hijaouy) (Wilsonville, OR) with children Malea Kirkland and Kyle Kirkland.

Rollin lived his faith. He was a meticulous gardener. He also enjoyed kayaking, swimming, oil/acrylic painting, reading and woodworking.

He is survived by his spouse, brother, sisters, six children and nine grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held September 11, 2021 in East Vancouver, WA. Memories can be shared on the website of The Columbian newspaper in Vancouver, WA.

