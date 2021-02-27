Ronald Larsen

October 20, 1939 - February 23, 2021

Ron was born on October 20, 1939 in Georgetown, Idaho to Lyman and Evelyn Larsen. He grew up in the Burley, Idaho area. Ron joined the Army in 1960 and was honorably discharged on his 25th birthday in 1964.

Ron met the love of his life, Patricia Stevenson, and they married on December 3, 1965. They moved their family to Carlin, NV in 1980 and then to Elko, NV in 1985 where he lived the rest of his life.

In January of 1997 the house across the street from Ron caught on fire. He ran over and went into the house and saved a child from the burning house. He received the Citizen's Life Saving award for his bravery, also the Carnegie medal.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pat, 6 brothers and sisters.

Ron is survived by his son Kent Larsen (wife Teresa) and his daughter Rhonda Serrano (fiancé Sam). He is also survived by his grandsons Ruben Serrano (Deb), Nick Serrano, and Armondo Serrano, granddaughter Luna, and several nieces and nephews. Ron enjoyed golfing and flying as a pilot.

In lieu of a funeral, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations can be made in Ronald's name to the VFW in Elko, NV.