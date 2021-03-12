Menu
Rose Marie Bill
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School

Rose Marie Bill

August 22, 1950 – March 1, 2021

Rose Marie Bill, age 70, of Elko, Nevada, passed away from natural causes on March 1, 2021.

She was a graduate of Elko High School. She attended Scientific College of Beauty and Barbering in Wisconsin and graduated 1998 with her Cosmetology license as a Barbering/Cosmetology Practitioner. She loved living in Wisconsin. She eventually returned to Elko to be closer to her family. Her hobbies included beautifying family and she loved beading, spending time with her grandkids and she had a great humor and a wonderful laugh. She was born in Elko, Nevada on August 22, 1950 to Percy Bill and Evelyn (Harney) Bill. She was the 11th of 12 children. She is a descendant of the Tsoa Wihii (White Knife) and encouraged her children and grandchildren to honor and respect their ancestry.

She was married to Dean Caudill in 1972 and they went their separate ways in 1989. Rose remained lifelong friends with Dean and his new wife Stella. Rose and Dean had three children, Theo (deceased), Marice Dougherty, and Thomas Caudill. She is survived by her grandchildren: Emily Caudill, Kimberly Caudill, Tristan Ike, Skye Bostick, Matthew Jones, D'Shaun DuBoise, Donnie DuBoise, Thomas DuBoise, Mahti Graves, Heywii Caudill, and Wesley Caudill and one great-grandchild D'Airion DuBoise.

Rose was preceded in death by both of her parents, siblings Perry Bill, Floyd Bill, Wayne Bill, Bonnie Treviza, Ruth Campos, Brenda Platerio, and Christina Tsoie. She is survived by siblings and in-laws Madeline Bill, Cecilia Bill, Larson Bill (wife, Julie Cavanaugh-Bill), Gustavo Vasquez, and Maria Bill (wife of brother, Wayne Bill). Rose also had many nieces and nephews who she loved very much.

Her celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published by Elko Daily on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So incredibly sorry to hear about roses passing. Her and my brother Joe were together forever and now they are together again. Wisconsin is not the same without her wonderful laugh and smile
Jean M OBrien
June 3, 2021
So sorry to lose my dear friend Rose. Always so kind, calm and caring. Forever in my heart-
Greg Parker
March 19, 2021
I was wondering if I could get the address of Marice so that I can share it with a couple of classmates that would like to send cards to the family. Could you post it on this site?
WENDY SHIRRILL-VASQUEZ
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Rose was a beautiful person and will be missed by her family and friends. Prayers going out to Rose's family.
May God give them strength to get through this and the courage to endure their loss.
Rest In Paradise my friend.
WENDY SHIRRILL-VASQUEZ
Classmate
March 14, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this she was an amazing woman so kind and loving and would make you feel like part of the family. Sorry for your loss Love you all
Missy Terry
March 13, 2021
I love you grandma thank you for everything you have done for our family and bring us together. I will hold these memories and will tell my kids how great you are rest easy grandma your dancing now!
Matthew Jones
March 13, 2021
I already miss your laugh grandma....
Skye Bostick
March 13, 2021
I just want to thank u Rose for being a wonderful, caring, loving grandmother to all of my children. U will be missed dearly. I hope u had a wonderful reunion with all ur loved ones that were waiting for u up there in paradise. Untill we meet again, please watch over and keep my kids safe....love & miss u....Jennifer
Jennifer Ike
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Ora Enos
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results