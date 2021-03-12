Rose Marie Bill

August 22, 1950 – March 1, 2021

Rose Marie Bill, age 70, of Elko, Nevada, passed away from natural causes on March 1, 2021.

She was a graduate of Elko High School. She attended Scientific College of Beauty and Barbering in Wisconsin and graduated 1998 with her Cosmetology license as a Barbering/Cosmetology Practitioner. She loved living in Wisconsin. She eventually returned to Elko to be closer to her family. Her hobbies included beautifying family and she loved beading, spending time with her grandkids and she had a great humor and a wonderful laugh. She was born in Elko, Nevada on August 22, 1950 to Percy Bill and Evelyn (Harney) Bill. She was the 11th of 12 children. She is a descendant of the Tsoa Wihii (White Knife) and encouraged her children and grandchildren to honor and respect their ancestry.

She was married to Dean Caudill in 1972 and they went their separate ways in 1989. Rose remained lifelong friends with Dean and his new wife Stella. Rose and Dean had three children, Theo (deceased), Marice Dougherty, and Thomas Caudill. She is survived by her grandchildren: Emily Caudill, Kimberly Caudill, Tristan Ike, Skye Bostick, Matthew Jones, D'Shaun DuBoise, Donnie DuBoise, Thomas DuBoise, Mahti Graves, Heywii Caudill, and Wesley Caudill and one great-grandchild D'Airion DuBoise.

Rose was preceded in death by both of her parents, siblings Perry Bill, Floyd Bill, Wayne Bill, Bonnie Treviza, Ruth Campos, Brenda Platerio, and Christina Tsoie. She is survived by siblings and in-laws Madeline Bill, Cecilia Bill, Larson Bill (wife, Julie Cavanaugh-Bill), Gustavo Vasquez, and Maria Bill (wife of brother, Wayne Bill). Rose also had many nieces and nephews who she loved very much.

Her celebration of life will be held at a later date.