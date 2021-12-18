Rosetta Eloise Gifford McNeill

December 18, 1925 – December 2, 2021

Rosetta Gifford McNeill, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and precious friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home located in Fremont California on December 2, 2021. She had suffered a long battle with Dementia. Rosetta had a positive impact and relationship with many people she met and was known for her smile… always friendly and kind. She always considered her family to be her most important and best achievement in her life.

Rose, as her friends knew her and Mom and Grandma Rosie as proud family called her, was born on December 18, 1925 in Price, Utah. In her youth she graduated from high school in Price and continued on to do many different types of jobs. Although the biggest part of her life ( 40 years) was spent as a hairdresser in Wells, NV, she also held jobs as a switchboard telephone operator and went to work as a "Rosie the Riveter" in support to the soldiers who went to war in World War II.

Rose was married three times. Her first marriage to Raymond Williams lasted 14 years and ended in divorce. Before divorcing they had four children, Jeff, Bruce, Grant, and Colleen. Three of them are living and Grant passed away at only 3 days old. Although this marriage was not life-long, the children that came from that union, she considered to be one of the best things that happened in her life.

Her next marriage to Roy Gifford in 1960 was the time she was the happiest. Roy, she always said, was the love of her life. Through this marriage she had one more child, Denise. Although Denise had medical issues, Rose was happy and fulfilled in this marriage until Roy's passing. Through the love in this marriage, she was proud that she able to successfully blend the children from her first marriage into this family unit. With love, understanding and patience in this blended marriage, all Rose's children felt that Rose and Roy were THEIR parents, and all siblings were full brothers including James and sisters, as well as their spouses. Denise went on to marry James Thomas.

Prior to her next marriage, Rose fought stage 3 breast cancer and endured both radiation and chemotherapy to fight the disease. However, her stamina, grit and tenacity and a will to live saw her through this time and she was able to beat the cancer and live many more productive and fruitful years.

Rose's third and last marriage was to Bruce McNeill. This marriage was a friendship union. Rose and Bruce knew each other from high school when Rose was 15 years old. Through the death of both of their spouses, they got together for companionship until Bruce's death in 2001. Rose and Bruce lived in the family home in Fremont, California from 1990 until his death. Rose continued to live there until her recent passing.

From 1990 until her death, she lived with Denise (daughter) and her son-in-law JT in Fremont, California. During this time, she was diagnosed with Progressive Dementia. Over time, she became confused and required help with everyday tasks. Rose never wanted to burden anyone with feeling like they had to take care of her, especially on her more challenging days. Her selflessness didn't just show up after her diagnosis, she has been this way her whole life, putting others first and wanting to be her family and friends' rock." However, she enjoyed talking and visiting with family and friends, shopping, and be taken to the park and looking and for squirrels and ducks. Even till the very end her face would light up and smile from ear to ear when calls or cards came in. For 30 years Denise and JT treasured and cared for Rose each and every day.

Rose is survived by her 4 children, Jeff, Bruce, Colleen and Denise; two daughters-in-law, Dessa and Kathy and one son-in-law James, who she considered a true son and loved as her own. In addition she is survived by 13 grandchildren and multiple great and great-great grandchildren.

On December 21 at 12:00 pm a small Chapel Service at The Sonoma Funeral Home for family will be held, to be followed by interment at 1:00pm at the Winnemucca Cemetery where her Mother, Irene Carter, husband, Roy Gifford and baby son Grant are buried. The funeral will be officiated by Rev. Mark Kliewer of Zion Lutheran Church in Winnemucca, NV. Eulogy will be delivered by James T. Thomas and Family Prayer by her eldest son Jeff Williams. Go to elkodaily.com to view.