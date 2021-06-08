To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Roy, a fellow classmate of good old Cyprus, grew up in Magna, played football for the Pirates, and had an on going contact arrangement to see who would live the longer. I regret that I won, but extend may regards to his family and envy him. Old age ain"t what it cracked up to be, but I can't complain.
Wayne brown