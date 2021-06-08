Menu
Roy and Helen Smith

Please join the family of Roy and Helen in Celebrating their lives and memories on June 12, 2021 from 1-4pm at the Star Hotel.


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 8, 2021.
Roy, a fellow classmate of good old Cyprus, grew up in Magna, played football for the Pirates, and had an on going contact arrangement to see who would live the longer. I regret that I won, but extend may regards to his family and envy him. Old age ain"t what it cracked up to be, but I can't complain. Wayne brown
Wayne R. Brown
Friend
July 15, 2021
