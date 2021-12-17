Samuel A. Buzan

July 16, 1971 – December 10, 2021

Sam Buzan, son of Jackie and Hank Buzan, passed away unexpectedly while at work on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born in Florence, Arizona and resided in San Manuel, Arizona until the age of nine when his family relocated to Tembagapura, Irian Jaya, Indonesia. He loved the adventure of living in a foreign country and developed friendships with kids from around the world. In 1984 his family moved to Elko, Nevada where Sam resided the remainder of his life except for a 4 year enlistment in the US Army. In Elko Sam joined Boy Scout Troop 52 and worked diligently until completing his rank of Life Scout just before graduating from Elko High School class of 1990. Scouting was a big part of his early life in Elko attending winter campouts at Wildhorse Reservoir, state scout jamborees and even a national jamboree in Washington, DC and Virginia.

Three weeks after high school graduation Sam left for basic training assigned to Fort Knox, Kentucky where he completed basic and AIT. He became a cavalry scout assigned to the 7th Cavalry 101st Armored Division. Upon completion of his training he was assigned to Camp Budegan, Germany. Two weeks after his arrival in Germany his unit was shipped to Saudi Arabia in anticipation of the US Army's invasion of Iraq during Operation Desert Storm. Sam eventually spent 8 months in Saudi Arabia before returning to Germany. His assignment in Europe lasted 2 years after which he spent time at Fort Lewis, Washington and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Honorably discharged in 1994 Sam returned to Elko and studied at NNCC before entering the workforce. He worked for Pioneer Equipment, Komatsu Equipment, Liebherr Equipment, Barrick Cortez Mine and finally Nevada Gold Mines.

He is survived by 3 children: Kyle Buzan, Jairid Archer and MacKenzie Buzan; his parents, his sister, Lori (Dennis) White; 2 nephews Anthony and Tyler White plus aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sam loved his family, his friends and adventures and he is now on his last great adventure. A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elko on Monday, December 20th at 10:00 a.m. Followed by a reception in Mater Dei Hall.