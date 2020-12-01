Samuel "Doyle" Littledyke

One of the last remaining Great American Cowboy's has passed, Samuel "Doyle" Littledyke, aged 91, died on Monday, November 23rd, following a brief illness.

Born in Magna, Utah, to Samuel Harrison and Mary Elizabeth (Cook) Littledyke, Doyle spent his formative years in Deep Creek (Ibapah), Utah, and from his teen age years forward never left North Eastern Nevada. He worked on various ranches alongside his father, including the 71, Cleveland, and Horseshoe Ranches, eventually joining the US Forest Service, followed by the Nevada Division of Forestry, allowing him to settle in Wells, where he remained until his death.

A true cowboy in every sense of the word, he was never seen without his hat or his boots. Horses were his lifelong passion, and he was both proud and happy in being able to ride until his late '80's. A lifetime of hard work and discipline made him a man who could hold his own against cowboys half his age.

Doyle is survived by his wife, Marian; his brother Garn; his sons Richard and Don: his grandson Richy: his step-daughter Cathy; step-grandchildren children Michelle, Khrystal, and Will; and step-great grandson Braden. He will be also missed by countless cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and out-laws, scattered throughout the West. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, and his beloved wife Fancine (Larsen), who passed in 2006.

Due to current health precautions, a viewing will be held at the Burns Funeral Home in Elko on Tuesday, December 1st from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Ely Cemetery on Wednesday, December 2nd at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you contribute to a charity of your choice in his name.