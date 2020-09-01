Samuel (Sam) Vincent Sandoval

September 11, 1962 – August 26, 2020

Samuel (Sam) Vincent Sandoval (57) passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2020 in Elko, Nevada. He was born September 11, 1962 to Samuel and Sylvia Sandoval.

Sam spent most of his life in Battle Mountain, Nevada where he graduated High School with the class of 1981.

Samuel was the Little League District Manager for many years. He spent many summers around the baseball diamond always having a package of sunflower seeds in his back pocket.

Samuel loved sports! He coached pop warner football. He loved to watch any sport his kids played in. He was also a huge Niners, Jimmy Johnson, and Golden Knights fan!

Samuel worked in the gold mine industry for almost 40 years. He worked for Duval, Battle Mountain Gold, Placier Dome & Barrick. He was recently hired to work at the new Raiders stadium as a security guard.

He is preceded in death by his father Samuel Sandoval. He is survived by the loves of his life, his kids; Stephanie (Daniel) Wilcox, Jacob (Maleni) Sandoval, Samuel Sandoval, Justine Sandoval, Stone Sandoval, Janey Sandoval. Also by his 4 grandkids (Paxton,Liam, Paisley, Mia).

He is also survived by his Mother, Sylvia Sandoval. He was a true definition of a Momma's Boy! Also survived by his Brothers and Sisters; Linda Gierhart, Terri (Ken) Carson, Earl (Lura) Sandoval, Brenda (Steve) Runestrand, Elaine Sandoval, Julio(Crystal) Sandoval.

A celebration of life for Sam will be at 6 p.m. Saturday September 5th at Lion's Park in Battle Mountain