Sawyer Kenny Anderson

August 21, 2020 - December 5, 2020

Sawyer Kenny Anderson passed away on December 5, 2020 in the arms of his parents Cameron and Victoria (Haldeman) Anderson. Sawyer laughed and smiled throughout his short life bringing joy and happiness to everyone he touched. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Greyson Anderson, maternal grandmother Jennifer Grey, paternal grandmother Kimberly Anderson, aunts and uncles Melanie (Anderson) and Adam Edgar, Tyler and Elizabeth Haldeman, Zachary Anderson, Megan O'Connor and Nicholas Anderson, cousins Jayden Anderson, Atreyu Anderson, and Waylon Haldeman, and many other relatives and friends who loved him beyond words. He is preceded in death by his maternal great grandfather, Dennis Morgan; paternal grandfather, Kenny Anderson and uncle, Christopher Anderson.

Private funeral services are being held for the family, Sawyer will be laid to rest at Elko Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held December 17, 2020 at Elko Convention Center from 3-6pm

In lieu of flowers the family asks you make a donation in memory of Sawyer Anderson

to Burns Funeral Home, as their support during this time has helped the family immensely.