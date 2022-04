Shelley Collins

July 14, 1976 – December 5, 2020

Shelley Collins passed away on December 5, 2020, with her loving family around her, in Boise, Idaho. She was born to Hilda Blossom Kingston and Charles Collins on July 14, 1976. She had four beautiful children: Michael Harney, Marilyn Harney, Kaden Harney and Harli Leyva.

Services will be held in Owyhee, Nevada on December 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM (MST) at the Duck Valley Irrigation Building.