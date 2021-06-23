Menu
Stanley F. Konakis
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Stanley F. Konakis

August 20, 1932 to June 12, 2021

Stanley F. Konakis passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, June 12, 2021. Stanley was 88 years old. He was a long-time resident of Elko where he worked, enjoyed the outdoors, and raised his four children with his wife, Mary.

Stan was born in Columbia, Utah, on August 20, 1932, to Fotis and Ellen Konakis, on their family ranch, where he grew up with his nine brothers and sisters. In 1955, following his return from service in U.S. Army in Europe, Stan met his future wife, Mary Kiahtipes. Stan and Mary were married on March 24, 1956, and together they had four children. The family moved to Elko, Nevada in October of 1964, where Stan joined his brother, Nick, as a local automobile mechanic and the couple raised their children, they truly loved the Elko community. In addition to being a longstanding Elko resident, Stan was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the El Kalah Shrine Masonic Chapter (Utah Shriners).

Stan was a very generous man and will be missed by his family and those who had the privilege of knowing him. He is survived by children: Ferron (Tracy) Konakis, Janie Konakis Phelps, and Nick (Renee) Konakis. Stan was proud to be known as "Papou" to his wonderful grandchildren (Chris, Eric, Amber, Megan, Patrick, Tyler, Sadie, Kaden and Kirby) as well as his great grandchildren (Emma, Sawyer, Oliver and Pepper).

Stan has now been reunited with his parents (Fotis and Ellen Konakis), beloved wife (Mary), eldest son (Gust), son-in-law (Kevin Phelps), and eight of his brothers and sisters.

A service will be held in remembrance of Stanley F. Konakis at 11:00 AM, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church located at 777 Sage Street in Elko. In lieu of flowers, the Konakis Family suggests donations to The Special Olympics.


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Saint Paul's Episcopal Church
777 Sage Street, Elko, NV
Stan was our next door neighbor for the past four years. He was always so sweet to our children and always offered my son a coke and $5 when he would go over and mow his lawn or shovel snow to help out. Our deepest thoughts and sympathy to the family and we will miss seeing him watch out the window a wave.
The Brown Family
Other
June 26, 2021
I met Stanley at the Elko Senior Center. He always had a great big smile on his face and he was a very nice Man. I will miss seeing him at the Center.
Pamela Jackson
Other
June 25, 2021
I have such great memories of Stan. He was such a strong and generous man. I remember the time our Dodge pickup had a problem with the rear differential. We didn´t have money to have it fixed, so my Dad pulled it apart and Stan came up and fixed it. I always bought my tires from Ace Tire and Stan would always make time to come out and greet me and treat me like a family member, and I always thought of him the same way. Rest In Peace Stan. We send our love and prayers to the family. Steve & Monica
Steve Hansen
Friend
June 25, 2021
Dear family of uncle Stanley, So sorry of the passing of your Dad Stanley. I have fond memories of him coming to Utah to visit his sister Bessie and our family. He was always happy and smiling. May his memory be eternal. With sympathy and love, Your cousin, Francine
Francine millerstout
Family
June 24, 2021
