Stanley F. Konakis

August 20, 1932 to June 12, 2021

Stanley F. Konakis passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, June 12, 2021. Stanley was 88 years old. He was a long-time resident of Elko where he worked, enjoyed the outdoors, and raised his four children with his wife, Mary.

Stan was born in Columbia, Utah, on August 20, 1932, to Fotis and Ellen Konakis, on their family ranch, where he grew up with his nine brothers and sisters. In 1955, following his return from service in U.S. Army in Europe, Stan met his future wife, Mary Kiahtipes. Stan and Mary were married on March 24, 1956, and together they had four children. The family moved to Elko, Nevada in October of 1964, where Stan joined his brother, Nick, as a local automobile mechanic and the couple raised their children, they truly loved the Elko community. In addition to being a longstanding Elko resident, Stan was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the El Kalah Shrine Masonic Chapter (Utah Shriners).

Stan was a very generous man and will be missed by his family and those who had the privilege of knowing him. He is survived by children: Ferron (Tracy) Konakis, Janie Konakis Phelps, and Nick (Renee) Konakis. Stan was proud to be known as "Papou" to his wonderful grandchildren (Chris, Eric, Amber, Megan, Patrick, Tyler, Sadie, Kaden and Kirby) as well as his great grandchildren (Emma, Sawyer, Oliver and Pepper).

Stan has now been reunited with his parents (Fotis and Ellen Konakis), beloved wife (Mary), eldest son (Gust), son-in-law (Kevin Phelps), and eight of his brothers and sisters.

A service will be held in remembrance of Stanley F. Konakis at 11:00 AM, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church located at 777 Sage Street in Elko. In lieu of flowers, the Konakis Family suggests donations to The Special Olympics.