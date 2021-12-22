Stephen Michael Pennino

February 16, 1955 – December 9, 2021

After many years of struggles, Stephen Pennino went to celebrate with his Savior on December 9, 2021. He was born on February 16, 1955 to Charles Pennino and Mildred Neglio in North Hollywood, California. When he was in grade school the family moved to Kings Beach at Lake Tahoe then to Incline Village where he graduated high school in 1973. He then enlisted in the Air Force. After his military service he went back to school to study journalism. He later went to Bible College in California. While he was attending he met his soulmate, Kim Shandrew. They raised their two sons and daughter. Steve spent most of his working life in the area of juvenile corrections and social services. Children in need always held a special place in his heart.

He is survived by his wife Kim, daughter Jennifer, sons Charles and Stephen, his brothers Charles, Samuel, and Michael, his sister Lisa, 7 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and extended family. He loved his family. He enjoyed sharing the gospel with others, playing his guitar, and doing community theater.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to a Veterans or diabetes research organization, Friends for Life in Elko, Fisher House in Salt Lake City, or Veterans' Guest House in Reno.