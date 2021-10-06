Menu
Teddy L. Mendoza
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School
FUNERAL HOME
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
895 Fairgrounds Rd
Elko, NV

Teddy L. Mendoza

September 1, 1956 – October 1, 2021

Teddy was born in Elko, Nevada and passed away in Elko, on October 1, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born to Carrie Woods Piffero Mendoza and Pedro Mendoza, Sr.

Teddy graduated from Elko High School and served in the US Navy and was Honorably Discharged in 1982. He served proudly in the Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Audie Mendoza; sister, Joyce Piffero and brother, Larry Piffero. Teddy is survived by wife Diane; daughters, Kaylani (Julian) Stevens; Lita Mendoza, 7 grandchildren; Alanea Tybo, Alexus and Aliyah Mason, Ava Mendoza, Brody Stevens, Isabella And Victoria Stevens; and brothers, Edward Piffero, Pete Mendoza (Linda) and Casey Tom (Lina).

A private funeral was held on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Burns Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the ambulance crew, ER doctors and nurses; Guiding Light Hospice and her staff as well as Burns Funeral Home, Jason and his staff.

And finally due to Covid, please wear a mask. No traditional feed.


Published by Elko Daily on Oct. 6, 2021.
I will miss my dear friend Teddy. My heart is broken. God Bless Diane and family.
Pam Nelson
October 14, 2021
My condolences to the family. My husband Buddy, always said, Ted and his brother Audie were some of the best ranch workers he ever had! And he loved to eat my homemade bread! Great person.
Phyllis Legarza
October 12, 2021
Teddy was a very kind gentleman and had a smile that made anyone's day. My strongest memory of all three brothers since of humor together was definitely a version of impractical jokers. Teddy will surely be missed.
Gregg Thompson
October 10, 2021
We'll Teddy, it was my Pleasure know you all these years! And being your Friend and riding the VFW Van Post 2350 to Utah for years and sharing a Cheeseburger from the Veterans Hospital, Salt Lake City, Utah and I'll Always Miss Not seeing you and Talking! or about our Military Days and Places we've been to and Days that we've doing here in Elko.
Tony Platerio
Friend
October 8, 2021
To you, my dear forever family. - I will miss my brother, Ted. What a wise, memorable person he was! - Our family is devastated - it is hard to describe the impact he had on all of us. I always thought of him as a role model for a good life. He was such a good decent man and had a terrific sense of humor. I found peace being around he and his brothers and I know the impact together they made on all of us. I think he, Audie, Eddie, Larry and dear Carrie are meeting again- what a reunion that will be. I thank his family for sharing him with me, my sons and my sister. Know that I was always touched by the Mendoza spirit and will carry it for my lifetime as one of my biggest joys to have them in my life. To you, Diane, Pete and those who are still here, just know that he made us all better people..... Love always...
Kay Brooks
Family
October 8, 2021
My condolences to all of Teddy´s family.
Tracy Jim
Other
October 8, 2021
My condolences to the family.
Libby Randolph
Work
October 6, 2021
Always happy to talk trade stories and laigh, Teddy was one of the kindest and most helpful member of the community. It was an honor knowing him. Condolences his family.
Hon. Samuel L. Biers
Other
October 6, 2021
You are one of the coolest people I have the pleasure to know! Bless your heart and soul my friend, Good Journey! Aho
John Begay
October 6, 2021
Condolences to the family of Teddy Mendoza..RIP
Laverne Martin
October 6, 2021
