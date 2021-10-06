Teddy L. Mendoza

September 1, 1956 – October 1, 2021

Teddy was born in Elko, Nevada and passed away in Elko, on October 1, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born to Carrie Woods Piffero Mendoza and Pedro Mendoza, Sr.

Teddy graduated from Elko High School and served in the US Navy and was Honorably Discharged in 1982. He served proudly in the Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Audie Mendoza; sister, Joyce Piffero and brother, Larry Piffero. Teddy is survived by wife Diane; daughters, Kaylani (Julian) Stevens; Lita Mendoza, 7 grandchildren; Alanea Tybo, Alexus and Aliyah Mason, Ava Mendoza, Brody Stevens, Isabella And Victoria Stevens; and brothers, Edward Piffero, Pete Mendoza (Linda) and Casey Tom (Lina).

A private funeral was held on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Burns Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the ambulance crew, ER doctors and nurses; Guiding Light Hospice and her staff as well as Burns Funeral Home, Jason and his staff.

And finally due to Covid, please wear a mask. No traditional feed.