Terri Lynnette Berryman

November 26, 1956 – October 9, 2021

Our beloved, Terri Lynnette Berryman, age 64, passed into the Lord's hands, on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. She was born in November 1956 in Elko, Nevada to Harry and Hazel.

She is survived by her husband Roger, her biological daughters Heather, Charlotte, Sara, and son Robby, her beloved step-children Heath and Jessi. As well as 12 grandchildren, 8 nieces and nephews, 1 great grandchild, and her brother Michael. She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Harry, Patty, and John. She was loved by many and always did her best to make people feel they were her cherished friends and family.

Terri grew up in Elko, Nevada as a 3rd generation Elkonian; she finished her high school career in Salt Lake City, Utah. She met her first husband there and brought him back to Elko, they were married for 10 years and in that time bared their 4 children. She worked as a manager for the 449 er for 8 years, where she met the love of her life of 32 years, Roger.

She was always a bright light to those who knew her: During the holidays anyone who did not have a home to go to would be welcomed to break bread and celebrate. She enjoyed RV'ing, fishing, and observing God's creation. She never met a roller coaster she didn't like her gift of gab and being the best listener a person could ask for, made her a perfect fit for sales. There are many fond memories of mornings drinking coffee and visiting with her.

A memorial service is being held at 1pm on April 23rd at the Church of the Nazarene in Elko. Please join us in celebrating the life of this amazing person.