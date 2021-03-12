Menu
Thomas "Tom" Bowers Jr.
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Thomas "Tom" Bowers Jr.

January 5, 1945 – March 8, 2021

Thomas "Tom" Bowers Jr. 76, passed away on March 8, 2021 due to complications of Cancer. He was born in Wamego, Kansas on January 5, 1945 the second child of Thomas Leo Bowers the Sr. and Sylvia Breitchswerdt Bowers. At the age of 9, he and his family moved to California. While attending Dominguez High School in Compton, CA he was the running back of the football team and was also in the marching band where he played the tuba. After graduating in 1963, Tom enlisted in the US Army where he was later medically discharged. After serving in the Army, he worked for US steel with his father. In 1969, Tom moved to Elko, NV where he later met his wife Debby McKnight Bowers of 43 and half years. With their marriage he became a father to Klint and Todd Ratliff and a year and half later they welcomed their third son Chad Bowers. They raised their three sons together in Elko. Tom enjoyed serving the customers of Bodily's for over 20 years. When he wasn't working he enjoyed working on the ranch with his brother-in-law Bill McKnight, fishing, spending time outdoors, and spending time with his grandkids.

We all knew if Papa couldn't fix it, no one could. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Peggy. He is survived by his wife Debby, sister Pam (Dale), sons, Klint (Gayle), Todd (Amber), and Chad (Nicole); grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaitlyn (Eddy), Kenzie, Lincoln, Avery, Hadlee, Laila, Bodey and Tandi, two great grandchildren, Aiden and Eliana along with numerous nieces and nephews

We will miss your sweet smile, but we know that you are finally pain-free. We love you so much!

There will be a Celebration of Life open house on March 19 at the VFW Hall starting at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the North Eastern Nevada Museum or charity of your choice.


Published by Elko Daily on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
VFW Hall
NV
So sorry for your loss. I worked for Tom in the early 70s. he was a great boss & friend. we spent time socializing and i always. enjoyed his company. Loved his old black truck.. RIP Tom
Gene Pascarelli
March 20, 2021
We are so sorry! Tom was a fun guy, and a true gentleman. Prayers to you Vicki and Dennis Ayres
Vicki Ayres
March 17, 2021
Debby, I was so sad to hear of Tom's passing. My sincere condolences. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Vincent Salaz
March 17, 2021
Such a good man. I am so sorry for your loss.
joleen worline
March 15, 2021
Debby I am so sorry for your loss. The last time we talked Tom was doing better. Prayers going out to you and your beautiful family. If there is anything we can do to help, we are just up the street, please let us know. Love ya Wendy and Eddie
WENDY SHIRRILL-VASQUEZ
March 14, 2021
I will always remember Tom. Such a kind and caring man. He was so much fun at work. My prayers are with you Deb.
Barbara Groves
March 13, 2021
Dear Debbie and Family we are so saddened by your loss. We wish you peace.
Karen and Blaine Mowrey
March 13, 2021
Debby and family, We were saddened to hear of Tom's passing. We'll always remember his smiles and his friendliness. Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers. May Tom rest in eternal peace. Kenneth and Susan Ashby and Family
Kenneth and Susan Ashby and Family
March 13, 2021
Debby, Klint, Todd, Chad and families...So sorry to hear about Tom. He was such a nice guy. I remember his smile and easy going manner. Debby and Tom remind me of fun times around the baseball parks. We are in Phoenix and will not be able to attend his celebration of life. Please know we are thinking of you all. Marva
Jim and Marva Santina
March 12, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, take care!
Ora Enos
March 12, 2021
Always in my heart. Rest in peace
Barbara
March 12, 2021
