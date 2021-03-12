Thomas "Tom" Bowers Jr.

January 5, 1945 – March 8, 2021

Thomas "Tom" Bowers Jr. 76, passed away on March 8, 2021 due to complications of Cancer. He was born in Wamego, Kansas on January 5, 1945 the second child of Thomas Leo Bowers the Sr. and Sylvia Breitchswerdt Bowers. At the age of 9, he and his family moved to California. While attending Dominguez High School in Compton, CA he was the running back of the football team and was also in the marching band where he played the tuba. After graduating in 1963, Tom enlisted in the US Army where he was later medically discharged. After serving in the Army, he worked for US steel with his father. In 1969, Tom moved to Elko, NV where he later met his wife Debby McKnight Bowers of 43 and half years. With their marriage he became a father to Klint and Todd Ratliff and a year and half later they welcomed their third son Chad Bowers. They raised their three sons together in Elko. Tom enjoyed serving the customers of Bodily's for over 20 years. When he wasn't working he enjoyed working on the ranch with his brother-in-law Bill McKnight, fishing, spending time outdoors, and spending time with his grandkids.

We all knew if Papa couldn't fix it, no one could. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Peggy. He is survived by his wife Debby, sister Pam (Dale), sons, Klint (Gayle), Todd (Amber), and Chad (Nicole); grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaitlyn (Eddy), Kenzie, Lincoln, Avery, Hadlee, Laila, Bodey and Tandi, two great grandchildren, Aiden and Eliana along with numerous nieces and nephews

We will miss your sweet smile, but we know that you are finally pain-free. We love you so much!

There will be a Celebration of Life open house on March 19 at the VFW Hall starting at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the North Eastern Nevada Museum or charity of your choice.