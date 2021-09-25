Thomas J. Tomera

March 19, 1949-September 22, 2021

Thomas J. Tomera was called home by his heavenly father on September 22, 2021. He was surrounded by his family on his ranch in Pine Valley, Nevada; the only place he wanted to be. Tom was born in March 1949 to Julian and Malfisa Tomera of Carlin. He was raised at the Stone House Ranch and attended school at Palisades. In 1959 the family moved to the South Fork Ranch near Elko. He attended Grammar #1 and graduated from Elko High in the class of 1967. He was active in the FFA and received the American Farmer Award.

Tom worked for his uncles and his father on their ranches, living out experiences that he would weave into stories the rest of his life. From running mustangs to sleeping in packrat infested bunkhouses it all added to his character! Tom served in the Army National Guard, and it was there he first left the state of Nevada and traveled in the US. He met many of his best and lifelong friends through it.

Tom married Patsy in 1977 at the Presbyterian Church in Lamoille. They worked side by side on the ranches for forty-four years. In 1982 they moved their family back to Pine Valley when he purchased this childhood ranch. They went on to acquire the Tomera Ranch in Carlin from his uncles, Butch and George Tomera, and later the Rand Ranch as well. He created a legacy of not only good cattle, but of being a good neighbor and friend. Quick to help those in need, he was a member of the Pine Valley VFD, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, served on numerous boards and committees, and was a supporter of community activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Malfisa Tomera and sister, Juliana Diaz. He is survived by his loving wife Patsy, daughters: Susan Tomera, Sabrina (John) Reed, Samantha (Wayne) Anderson. Sons: Jeremy (Shellie) Schwandt and Todd Schwandt. Sisters: Eleanor O'Donnell and Lucy (Gordie) Miller and brother: Pete (Lynn) Tomera. Tom was blessed with six grandsons, four granddaughters, and three great grandchildren.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Pine Valley Community Center at the Hay Ranch, Saturday, October 2nd at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to the Elko County Library or the Northeastern Nevada Museum.