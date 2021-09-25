Menu
Thomas J. Tomera
1949 - 2021
Thomas J. Tomera

March 19, 1949-September 22, 2021

Thomas J. Tomera was called home by his heavenly father on September 22, 2021. He was surrounded by his family on his ranch in Pine Valley, Nevada; the only place he wanted to be. Tom was born in March 1949 to Julian and Malfisa Tomera of Carlin. He was raised at the Stone House Ranch and attended school at Palisades. In 1959 the family moved to the South Fork Ranch near Elko. He attended Grammar #1 and graduated from Elko High in the class of 1967. He was active in the FFA and received the American Farmer Award.

Tom worked for his uncles and his father on their ranches, living out experiences that he would weave into stories the rest of his life. From running mustangs to sleeping in packrat infested bunkhouses it all added to his character! Tom served in the Army National Guard, and it was there he first left the state of Nevada and traveled in the US. He met many of his best and lifelong friends through it.

Tom married Patsy in 1977 at the Presbyterian Church in Lamoille. They worked side by side on the ranches for forty-four years. In 1982 they moved their family back to Pine Valley when he purchased this childhood ranch. They went on to acquire the Tomera Ranch in Carlin from his uncles, Butch and George Tomera, and later the Rand Ranch as well. He created a legacy of not only good cattle, but of being a good neighbor and friend. Quick to help those in need, he was a member of the Pine Valley VFD, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, served on numerous boards and committees, and was a supporter of community activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Malfisa Tomera and sister, Juliana Diaz. He is survived by his loving wife Patsy, daughters: Susan Tomera, Sabrina (John) Reed, Samantha (Wayne) Anderson. Sons: Jeremy (Shellie) Schwandt and Todd Schwandt. Sisters: Eleanor O'Donnell and Lucy (Gordie) Miller and brother: Pete (Lynn) Tomera. Tom was blessed with six grandsons, four granddaughters, and three great grandchildren.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Pine Valley Community Center at the Hay Ranch, Saturday, October 2nd at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to the Elko County Library or the Northeastern Nevada Museum.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
Pine Valley Community Center at the Hay Ranch
NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Patsy I am so so sorry for your loss. I have always thought so much of and looked up to the two of you. You guys always went out of your way to say hi and be kind. You are in my thoughts and prayers, God bless.
Stacie Jones
Friend
December 3, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Patsy and family! I was a 17 aspiring buckaroo when I first met Tom and was fortunate to learn a lot from him. He will be missed.
Dan Burke
Friend
October 11, 2021
Patsy and family, So sorry to hear the news. I sure enjoyed working with Tom, and the rest of the family throughout the years. He will truly be missed!!!
Randy and Kelly Largent
Friend
October 2, 2021
My sincere condolences go out to the Tomera family. God Bless you!
Charlotte Parker-Whitby
October 2, 2021
God my dad loved the days with Tom and all the Tomeras. Thanks for being so great people. RIP Tom
Rod Elser
Friend
October 1, 2021
Patsy and family, Would like to come to the Pine Valley and help pay tribute to a great man who I truly respected. I know we only saw each other a few times a year but I´ve always looked up to Tom and always appreciated his humor. I know he will be greatly missed. Unfortunately I´m down to about two more days fencing in another 700 acres on our range as our cows are out of feed and our plans were to be able to turn cows into that field Sunday. Have a small crew lined up and need to keep it going. I´m sure Tommy would understand. God bless you all and if I can ever help with anything please don´t be afraid to ask. Paul Bottari (and Lori)
Paul Bottari
Friend
October 1, 2021
Tom was such a warm, caring and fun man and will be sorely missed. Prayers and my deepest condolences to Patsy, Susan, Sabrina and the rest of the family.
Tracy Guinand
Friend
October 1, 2021
Patsy and family, So sorry to learn of Tom's passing. I have fond memories of the Pine Valley VFD, and of Tom callin' in all those fires, and taking care of many single handedly, which made our job easier at Elko Dispatch when phones were ringing off the hook, and we had starts from the Pequops to Garden Pass. Sincere condolences to all of you. Miss Sharon Ledford
Sharon Ledford
September 30, 2021
Our deepest condolences, We had the pleasure of visiting with Tom and Patsy one evening while working on a job for them. That evening has gave us wonderful memories in the short time we got to chat about life . Forever grateful! RIP Tom
We Tint'em Russ and Sherry
Other
September 27, 2021
Patsy and Girls--I am so so sorry to learn of Tom's passing. He was such a good friend to Chach. He will be missed by many. I shall keep you my prayers. God Bless.
Shirley Evans
September 27, 2021
Patsy & family - so sorry to hear of Tom´s passing. Always enjoyed my conversation with him. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Christy Olson
Family
September 26, 2021
I was honored to first meet Tom when Susan took me to the ranch in 1998. I loved watching the close knit family work the ranch together. Tom will surely be missed by his family and community. Sending love and prayers.
Laura Sundquist
Friend
September 26, 2021
We were blessed to know Tommy. We shared many stories and created a few through the years. We send our love to the family and will be there to give you each a hug.
A man with a presence. Everyone knew Tom. Sorry for your loss.
Ronda Van Norman
Friend
September 25, 2021
My sincere condolences to Tom´s family.
Jon Hill
Friend
September 25, 2021
I'm sorry to have read about our friend. Mom and I send condolences to your family. We had hoped he would be strong enough to fight the covid virus. Mom said he was a very hard working and a good human being. I not sure what to say. Girls be there for your MaMa.
Pearl Dann
Friend
September 25, 2021
