Thomas Arthur Young

January 1, 1938 – September 23, 2021

Thomas Arthur Young was born January 1, 1938, to Arthur and Irene Young in Wheeling, West Virginia. Tom passed away September 23, 2021, of complications from COPD.

The Young family moved to Doyle, CA in his early years attending Lassen County (Susanville) School and then Herlong High School. During his senior year 1957, he enlisted in the US Navy and had the opportunity to travel abroad. Returning from the service, Tom and Sandra Kennan married, and they had 3 children, Tonya, Tami, and Todd.

He worked for Sanford Tractor and Hallman Chevrolet in Reno. Tom was considered the best and most knowledgeable salesman in the state of Nevada. His clientele came from all over the western part of the US to buy from him.

Tom and Betty Young married in 1979 and purchased Taylor Canyon Resort. Together they worked hard to make Taylor Canyon Resort a sought-after destination for hunters and fisherman. It was also well known as the best watering hole for miles. In 1982 they welcomed Triston Beau Young into the Young family.

Tom proudly served on the Elko County Sheriffs Dept, as a volunteer for several years. Tom loved Elko County and all the people that passed through the threshold of Taylor Canyon Resort. He greeted all with a smile and handshake. Within minutes they found something in common and a friendship grew. He had a huge heart for the children that entered the door of Taylor Canyon Resort. They knew Tom would always have a hug and special treat for them.

Tom is survived by his sister, Coco (Ralph) Young-Fellows; daughters Tonya (Oscar) Sanchez, Medford, OR; Tami Mitchell, Medford, OR; sons, Todd (Kim) Young, Medford, OR; and Triston "Beau" (Sami) Young, Spring Creek, NV; grandchildren Jimmy Evanow, Tina Evanow-Wolske, Cassie Evanow, Blake Mitchell, Austin Mitchell, Chase Mitchell, Shelby Young, Tyler Young, Garret Wright, and TJ Young; former wife, Betty Young-McIntire, extended family Tammy Olivas and scores of friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Irene Young and Jan Wright, longtime friend, and partner.

A Celebration of life will be at Taylor Canyon Resort, Saturday, October 9, 2021, 2-6PM.