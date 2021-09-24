Menu
Tiffany Anne Simmons
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School

Tiffany Anne Simmons

August 7, 1981 – September 20, 2021

Our beloved Tiffany (Tiff) Anne Simmons (Selph) passed away on Monday September, 20th 2021 in her home in Salmon, ID from an unexpected health emergency.

Tiffany was born on August 7th, 1981 in Gillette, Wyoming. Daughter of John Simmons and Carol Castle (Simmons). She grew up in Wyoming, Utah, and Nevada, and graduated from Elko High School on June 9, 2000 (Nevada). She worked in various service positions through the years and enjoyed serving and being in the center of the action. She also developed a passion for working with students through the Salmon School District. She was enrolled in the Grand Canyon University online program in the pursuit of a Bachelors degree in Special Education. She was expected to graduate in 2022 with plans to become a teacher following graduation. Tiffany was an avid lover of art, poetry, nature, hiking, fishing and a variety of outdoor activities. She was a loving and caring mother, dedicated worker, and a fierce friend. All those who have met Tiffany know of her bright vibrant spirit. Everything that Tiffany touched would be left brighter, more colorful, and full of life and laughter. What Tiffany treasured most in life were those experiences that can't be bought and collected but rather felt and lived and this was evident in how she embraced adventure, friendships, and family.

She is survived in death by her beloved children: Unity Jade Selph and Nox Mason Selph. As well as the father of her children, Zane Casey Selph. Her second Love, Beau Young. Parents: John Simmons and Carol & David Castle. Siblings: Sariah (Kiko) Arvizu, Lucas (Maggie) Simmons, Hollie (Larry) Hewitt, Kelcie Simmons, Mackenah (John) Roberts, Cody (Jessica) Castle, Ashli Castle, Levi Castle, Tiffani Milner, Murranda (Rick) Black, Adrienne (Joe) Urvina, & Tanae (Craig) Childs. Nieces & Nephews: Sarai Corona; Kyla, Aspen, Eli & Daisy Arvizu; Aiden & Larry Hewitt Jr., Enoch & Tennyson Simmons; Jarett (JD) Roberts, Jordan (Bryndee) & Makayla Black, Madilynn, Gavin, Annika, & Lola Urvina, Keaton, Boston, & Kingston Childs. She is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, friends, cousins and extended family. She is also survived by her adored Charlie (Canine)

She is preceded in death by Grandparents: Dean & Donna Smith, Edward Searle Simmons. Parent: Catheryn Simmons. Nieces: Audrey Grace, & Hailee.

Funeral Services are Scheduled for Saturday September, 25th at 11 am in the Salmon LDS Stake Center (400 S. Daisy St. Salmon, ID 83467). Followed by an Internment with a celebration of life to follow.

In Lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for a Memorial College Fund to benefit Tiffany's children Unity & Nox.

There will be a live feed of the services at https://zoom.us/j/95978454330


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 24, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
NV
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Salmon LDS Stake Center
400 S. Daisy St., Salmon, NV
Sep
25
Interment
NV
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
5 Entries
John, Carol, Sarah and family, I'm so sorry to hear this about Tiffany. Tiffany was such a great person and sorry for your loss. I hope you find some comfort and you're in my thoughts and prayers.
Nicholas Winch
Friend
September 26, 2021
Rest In Peace sweetheart
Justin Dempsey
Other
September 26, 2021
John and Carol so sorry to hear of your loss. Your family was always a great memory to us. RIP Tiffany
Brian Daley
September 25, 2021
I remember working with Tiffany at KT Services. She was truly an amazing person and always put a smile on everyone´s face. She will be very missed. RIP Tiffany
Rick
Work
September 24, 2021
Man Tiffany i can't believe ur gone. My heart is broken. Rest in peace my dear friend. I'm surely goin to miss u girlfriend
Faye McCann
School
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results