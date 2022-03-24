Tony Gene Sauer

April 10, 1969 – February 19, 2022

Tony Gene Sauer, 52, of Williston, N.D. (formerly of Elko), passed away February 19, 2022, from complications of cancer. He was born April 10, 1969, in Silverton, Idaho and was the son of Ron and Sherry Sauer.

Tony attended and graduated from Kellogg High School, and later earned his Maintenance Electrician Certification at North Idaho College.

Tony worked for the Carousel Gas and Tire in Pinehurst and Ron Sauer Trucking in Smelterville for years, along with the Sunshine and Lucky Friday Mines in North Idaho before his family life moved him to Nevada, where he worked in Winnemucca, Round Mountain, Silver Peak, Carlin, and finally Elko, with his last employer being, Nevada Gold Mines.

Tony loved the penny slots, Wheel of Fortune, hanging out with his best friends, Bertha Zataray and Tahra Rugh, and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan! In his final days, he chose to be surrounded by the love of his children and grandkids, who call him Pop Pop, and watch the Wheel of Fortune now too!

Tony is survived by his two sons, Joseph Sauer (Dani Havelka) of Williston, N.D., and Hayden Sauer (Jamie) also of Williston; his grandchildren, River, Diesel, Bentley, Kobie and Kayde; brothers and sisters Denny Sauer (Shannon) of Enaville, Rocky Sauer (Diane) of Osburn, Mark Sauer (Kathy) of Enaville, Shelly Sauer-Jardin of Dallas, Texas, Bob Stallsworth (Linda) of Athol, Don Stallsworth of Smelterville, Adele Maxon of Smelterville, Veronica Wuolle (Dave) of Cataldo, Dusty Sauer (Brenda) of Pinehurst, and Karen Malcolm of Pendleton, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Mary Sauer, and Sherry and Raymond Eagle; Aunt Dale Matson; one brother, Brett Sauer; one nephew, Skyler Sauer, and numerous other family members.