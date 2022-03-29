Vance Anderson

March 29, 1963 – March 21, 2022

Vance Anderson left this world doing what he loved on March 21, 2022 in a snowmobiling accident. He was born March 29, 1963 in Great Falls, MT to Skip and Pat Anderson. He was the youngest of three children. He grew up in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School.

After high school he met and married Cheryl Olson and they later divorced. They had a beautiful baby girl that was his pride and joy. He would do anything she wanted him to do. Ice cream for breakfast? Sure! He took her on any trip she wanted to go on. They went all over from California to Florida. He would go to the ends of the earth for her. He was at every concert or game she had growing up and was there for every big accomplishment she had.

In May 1989, he moved to Elko, NV to start a career in the mining industry as a certified welder. He went on to work in the autoclave and successfully worked his way up the ladder over 16 years. His professional mining career spanned over 30 years. When his daughter graduated high school, he decided to start working at mines across the world. In June of 2006, he took his first overseas job in Australia. From there, he worked in places all over the world including the Dominican Republic, Madagascar, and Zambia, and much of western Africa including Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Guinea. Vance touched so many lives all over the world. He finally came back to the United States for good in September 2021.

His favorite humans in the world came into the world in 2007 and 2011. Those were his grandbabies, Laine and Leigha. If you thought Vance did everything for his daughter, he went even further for his grandchildren. Those two were the light of his life and he lived every day for them. His biggest goal in life was to see them smile and never see them shed a tear. He would have given up everything for them.

Vance had some amazing friends. They were true lifelong friends; Tim, Zane, Danny, Kent, and many many more that were the best friends to him for years. There were many memories made and a ton of miles put on sleds with all of them. His favorite past time was playing in the powder with his favorite people.

Vance was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Crump. He is survived by his step-dad, Bob Crump, his daughter, Jessica (Matt) Anderson and his grandchildren, Laine and Leigha Lowder, children of Jessica and former son-in-law RJ Lowder. He is also survived by his close friends and numerous nieces and nephews acquired through these friendships.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to 1460 Water Line Rd, Butte, MT 59701.