Vernon Eugene Moore

August 30, 1943 – November 12, 2021

Vernon Eugene Moore was a veteran of the Vietnam War and a resident of Pahrump, Nevada. He passed away on November 12th, 2021. He was born on August 30, 1943, the son of Allen and Ellen Moore, of Salmon, Idaho. He attended Salmon High School.

At the age of 21, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He valued the service highly and attained the rank of TSgt/E6. As part of his service he was stationed in Udorn RTAFB Thailand, conducting air support operations in Vietnam. While there he volunteered multiple times to be part of the air crew recovery missions to recover U.S. pilots shot down over Vietnam, His actions saved several pilots and helped return them to safety. He was Honorably Discharged and retired from the U.S. Air Force April 30, 1985.

He met his wife Ingrid at Hahn Air Force Base, Germany in 1966. They were married February 20, 1967. They enjoyed taking their 1980 Camero to many car shows and winning many awards. He also loved hunting, fishing and camping. He always looked forward to family reunions.

Vern is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ingrid Moore; three daughters: Marion (Todd) Balash, Patty (Ron) Ayers and Renee (Travis) Landon; grandsons: Cameron (Michelle) Smith, Kyle (Alexis) Smith; Jacob Moore, Garrett (Angel) Landon, Spencer (Olivia) Landon, Noah Ayers; granddaughter: Shaylee Ayers; Great grandchildren: Thomas Radley Smith and Everly Jean Fiorillo; brothers: Melvin (Diane) Moore, Dennis (Yvonne) Moore and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service honoring the life of Vernon Eugene Moore will be held at the Nellis AFB Chapel on January 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. Please contact Marion Balash at 623-680-0592 for more details.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to: The VA Southern Nevada Fisher House No. 1030, Payable to the Agent Cashier, 6900 North Pecos Road, North Las Vegas, Nevada, 89086, or any Fisher House of your choosing.