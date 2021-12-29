Menu
Wade D. Mothershead
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Wade D. Mothershead

October 2, 1956 – November 28, 2021

Wade D. Mothershead, a resident of Spring Creek, Nevada, passed unexpectedly surrounded by family on November 28, 2021, at the age of 65. Wade was born in Twin Falls Idaho on October 2, 1956, to Butch and Adele Mothershead. He graduated from Sparks High School, having a successful run with the High School Rodeo and continued with the PBRA.

Wade met the love of his life, Cheryl, in 1976 and they were married June 10, 1978. Moving to Spring Creek in 1979, where they raised their 4 children. He was a volunteer firefighter, a 4-H leader and sports coach, as well as a founding member of the mine rescue team.

Wade is survived by his wife, Cheryl Mothershead (Ingraham); his children Brandy (JT) Wadford, Elizabeth (Eric) Wiseman, Jacob (Courtney) Mothershead, Travis (Brianne) Mothershead, his brother Brent (Sandy) Mothershead, 16 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother and father, brother Rodney, and his grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held on February 5, 2022 at the Lamoille School House at 2 p.m.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lamoille School House
NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cheryl - Doug & I were so sorry to hear about Wade´s passing. My heart goes out to you and your family. What an amazing man he was to everyone. Doug & Christy Moore
Christy L Moore
Friend
February 10, 2022
May Wade be met in heaven by Norms smile. Good buddies, Sorry I couldn't make it to service. Sure wanted to.
Mary L Culley
Friend
February 10, 2022
You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I can truly say I don´t think I have ever seen Wade without a smile. I am so sorry for your loss and all that had the pleasure of meeting him is our loss too.
Kelly Martin
Friend
January 5, 2022
My thoughts, prayers and love go out to you and your family, Cheryl. I was so shocked....a friend from Elko sent me the notice just today, we are in Arizonia. I will remember Wade fondly. He always welcomed Harvey and I into his home and was always warm and conversational. I wish I were there to give you a hug, my friend, but just know that Jehovah's arms are around you to comfort and strengthen you. I love you, Cheryl and hope to be able to see you soon.
Charline Hong
Friend
January 1, 2022
I am so sorry to your entire family. I will never forget during one of our candle parties how he taught me to wrap the rope around the saddle horn and then pound on it to make it tight - I'm assuming so you could hold on tight. We was so pleasant - a very nice man. I know you will miss him. And I am so sorry.
Ardys Johnson
Friend
December 29, 2021
With sad hearts we offer our condolences to a friend and neighbor. John worked with him at the mine. I met him while working at khourys market when it was a little market. I know that his family in heaven are waiting with open arms. His brother Rodney is waiting so they can find trouble to get into. He will be missed by All who knew him. God bless his family.
John and Judy Christensen
December 29, 2021
