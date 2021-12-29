Wade D. Mothershead

October 2, 1956 – November 28, 2021

Wade D. Mothershead, a resident of Spring Creek, Nevada, passed unexpectedly surrounded by family on November 28, 2021, at the age of 65. Wade was born in Twin Falls Idaho on October 2, 1956, to Butch and Adele Mothershead. He graduated from Sparks High School, having a successful run with the High School Rodeo and continued with the PBRA.

Wade met the love of his life, Cheryl, in 1976 and they were married June 10, 1978. Moving to Spring Creek in 1979, where they raised their 4 children. He was a volunteer firefighter, a 4-H leader and sports coach, as well as a founding member of the mine rescue team.

Wade is survived by his wife, Cheryl Mothershead (Ingraham); his children Brandy (JT) Wadford, Elizabeth (Eric) Wiseman, Jacob (Courtney) Mothershead, Travis (Brianne) Mothershead, his brother Brent (Sandy) Mothershead, 16 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother and father, brother Rodney, and his grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held on February 5, 2022 at the Lamoille School House at 2 p.m.