Wanda Gayle Ballinger

March 19, 1946- March 3, 2021

Wanda Gayle Ballinger, 74, went to be with our Lord and Savior at her home peacefully with her man, Randy Whitney at her side on March 3rd, 2021. She battle with cancer for a short period. Preceded in death by daughter Shannon Napoles. Wanda is survived by, Son; Shane Napoles, Daughter; Shayla Napoles and several grandchildren. 3 Brothers; Hilton (Kathy), Bill (Ellen) and Robert Ballinger and 1 Sister; Nita (Ed) Craig. Wanda loved the outdoors, fishing and arrowhead hunting back in the day. Wake to follow, plans in the making.