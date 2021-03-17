Menu
Wanda Gayle Ballinger
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Wanda Gayle Ballinger

March 19, 1946- March 3, 2021

Wanda Gayle Ballinger, 74, went to be with our Lord and Savior at her home peacefully with her man, Randy Whitney at her side on March 3rd, 2021. She battle with cancer for a short period. Preceded in death by daughter Shannon Napoles. Wanda is survived by, Son; Shane Napoles, Daughter; Shayla Napoles and several grandchildren. 3 Brothers; Hilton (Kathy), Bill (Ellen) and Robert Ballinger and 1 Sister; Nita (Ed) Craig. Wanda loved the outdoors, fishing and arrowhead hunting back in the day. Wake to follow, plans in the making.


Published by Elko Daily from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.
It's very hard to lose such a bright light. Wanda is very dear to me and she is greatly missed. I know she's shining bright on her new journey. All my love.
Kris
April 4, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear this. Our families go back forever. I have fond memories of all of you. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Valerie (Jordan) Howcroft
March 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Suzette Anthony Niles
March 22, 2021
I am sad to see that Wanda has passed. I'm thinking of all of you with deepest sympathy. God Bless You.
Teri Feasel
March 21, 2021
I´m so sorry to read about your sister. I know you´d like her to be with you; she is just changing residences, and she´s free of this world. But for you, too soon to be gone. Hugs for you and family. Prayers also.
Susan (Sue) Smith-Francis
March 20, 2021
Hilton, Nita, Bill & Bob, I'm heartfully sorry to see that Wanda has passed away. I have some real fond & funny memories involving her. And her smile would make you wonder " what she was up to"...??? Please know that I will be praying for all of you. Donna
Donna Edera- Hernandez
March 18, 2021
Rest easy now Sister. Your in God's loving hands. Love you always and forever.
Cheryl Jensen LaPointe
March 18, 2021
Nita, I am so sorry for the loss of your sister. Hugs and prayers. Pam
Pam Osmonson
March 17, 2021
