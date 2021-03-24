Wanda Lucille (Nigh) Caples

May 4 1936 - March 12, 2021

Wanda Lucille (Nigh) Caples of Goodyear, Arizona, age 84, born May 4, 1936, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 12, 2021, from natural causes.

She is survived by her three daughters: Deborah C. Valenzuela Caples of Mesa, Arizona; Cheryl D. Jameson, and husband Gary of Goodyear, Arizona; Julie R. Vetter of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Wanda has seven grandchildren: Michael Valenzuela of Gilbert, Arizona; Mark Valenzuela of Tucson, Arizona; Laura (Jameson) Wood and husband Daniel Wood of Bulverde, Texas; Lacey Jameson of Peoria, Arizona; Garrett Jameson of Peoria, Arizona; Ryan Caples and wife Serena Caples of Rathdrum, Idaho; and Hannah Vetter of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Wanda has nine great grandchildren: Noah Caples, Jessiah "Jessi" Caples, Emmalina "Emmi" Caples, Conner Bertram, Addisyn Wood, Victoria Valenzuela, and Gilbert Valenzuela, Jr., and two others. She is also survived by her siblings: Martha Sue Servant, Iris May, Tom Nigh, and Faye Beth Scoggins. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, all of whom she deeply loved and cherished. She is preceded in death by her forever love and best friend Bobby R. Caples, and her parents, Thomas Jefferson and Lucille Nigh.

Wanda grew up in Gilbert, Arizona and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1954. She married Bobby R. Caples on August 1, 1954, where they started their journey in Hawaii after Bob completed Marine bootcamp in Pendleton, California. From 1954-1960, they lived in Oahu, Hawaii. After Bob completed his enlistment, they moved to Gilbert, Arizona where Wanda worked for the Gilbert School District in the Transportation Department, Library, and later as the Assistant to the Superintendent. In 1979, they moved to Riverton, Wyoming where she worked for the Riverton School District as an Accounts Payable Clerk. She then went to work for The Riverton Ranger in the Advertising Department, and shortly after that, worked at Wind River Realty as a Real Estate Sales and Administrative Assistant. In 1982, she opened her own business, The Diet Center. After a successful run at her own business, she sold the business and they moved to Topeka, Kansas. In Topeka she worked for USDA as an Administrative Assistant. Bob was then transferred to Elko, Nevada where she worked for USDI/BLM as an Administrative Assistant. She retired from the federal government in 1998 in Elko, Nevada. After Bob's passing in 2008, she relocated to Goodyear, Arizona to be closer to her family.

Wanda loved to read books, enjoyed gardening, hummingbirds and butterflies, sewing and crocheting, fashion and shopping, decorating her home, crossword and logic puzzles, collecting giraffes, reading the newspaper and keeping up on current events, a good joke, art appreciation (especially paintings), many adventures and travels with her husband Bob including the Mexico story that we will never know as the story died with her, baking yummy pies of which her best was lemon meringue, her legendary banana bread, mashed potatoes in which there were rarely leftovers to speak of, and cornbread without a recipe. She was a dedicated wife, mother, homemaker, and grandmother. Wanda was also fond of music. Some of her favorites were Elvis Presley, Righteous Brothers, Ella Fitzgerald, The Andrew Sisters, Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass Band, Judy Garland, Johnny Cash, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, Charlie Rich, Kenny Rogers, Patsy Cline, basically all the greats of the 1950's and 1960's.

A memorial service and interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Mountain View Memorial Gardens located at 7900 E. Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85207 (480) 832-2850.