Wayne Arthur Bass

February 28, 1957 – February 22, 2021

Wayne Arthur Bass, 64 of Elko, our long time Brother, Friend and Loved One passed away peacefully in his home after a long battle with cancer on the morning of February 22, at 2:45 AM. He was preceded in death by his Father, Arthur F Bass, his Mother, Donna Massie-Bass, and a son, Dillon Bass. Wayne is survived by his brothers, Jerry & Renee Parker (Southern Pines, NC) and Greg & Lynette Parker Wendover), a son James Nagel (Culver City, CA), cousins DeeDee (Anderson) Swanson (Zephyr Cove) & Brett Anderson (Ely), and the many Brothers & Sisters whose lives he touched over the years.

Wayne was born and raised in Elko. His career path took him to Idaho, California, and he ultimately landed in Carson City where he lived and worked at Home Depot- a job he loved! Then came the cancer diagnosis. After a six-month battle, aided by his devoted cousin Dee Dee, Wayne decided to move home to Elko where his lifetime Brother, Greg Martin, was his primary caretaker till his last breath. Wayne possessed an endearing passion for music and was well known as an accomplished harmonica and percussions player. Wayne played locally with the band, Nature's Way, and the Lamoille Canyon Band.

Wayne often was an invited guest to many a stage of various bands playing across Northern Nevada. In fact, he was actually invited to play with Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac at her home in Sacramento!

Wayne loved the outdoors and especially loved fishing at the Ruby Marshes, where he was able to enjoy a few last fishing trips this past August with his two brothers, Greg Martin & Greg Parker.

No services are planned at this time, however, a wake will follow late spring or early summer!

Wayne's family deeply appreciates Greg Martin's many months of being Wayne's primary caregiver. His sacrifices and devotion to Wayne is a testament to their Brotherhood.

And many thanks to Billie Jean Crawford and Deborah Thompson at Horizon Hospice. Donations are much appreciated in Wayne's name. Lastly, the loving care provided by the nurses at Genesis Home

Health.

Wayne was a free spirit and adored by many! A Life well lived…. RIP – our Brother & Loved One!