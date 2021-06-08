Menu
Wayne Arthur Bass
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Wayne Arthur Bass

February 28, 1957 – February 22, 2021

Just a reminder of the Celebration of Life for Wayne. Friends and family are invited to join us as we also Celebrate, not only the Life of our Brother Wayne, but as we also Celebrate each other in our Journey on this Planet! Festivities begin with a cocktail mixer at Duncan Little Creek Gallery Friday night, June 11th from 5:00 to ???? Please bring a favorite appetizer to share...

We follow with an afternoon of fellowship, music, and a whopping Great time at the Lion's Club Campground Saturday... a revival of the New (Full) Moon in June parties Beginning at 11:00 AM, on the 12th! Bring your own everything! And camping is an option..


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m.
Duncan Little Creek Gallery
NV
Jun
12
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m.
Lion's Club Campground
NV
