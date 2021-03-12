Menu
Wendy Hubbard Portrey
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School

Wendy Hubbard Portrey

November 9, 1959 – March 8, 2021

Beloved by innumerable family, friends and colleagues, Wendy Hubbard Portrey left this world suddenly on March 8, 2021.

Wendy was born to Howard Ray and Geraldine Jensen Hubbard on November 9, 1959 in Elko, Nevada. After graduating from Elko High School in 1977, she attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She came home to Elko in the summer of 1981 and met her eternal companion, Steven Lawrence Portrey. They were married and sealed together for time and all eternity on November 20, 1981 in the Salt Lake City Temple.

Together, Wendy and Steve have their four children and six grandchildren. They built a life full of family, laughter, sports, music, humor, and love. She was a strong and caring woman that shared her love and direct style of guidance with everyone around her. Wendy had a gift for caring without judgment and would make sure any young person from any circumstance that crossed her path would receive the love and help they needed. Wendy supported her husband and family unconditionally.

Wendy had many talents and hobbies including cooking, baking, sewing, reading, playing the piano, singing, teaching and taking care of all the children she came in contact with, and being the best mom and grandma she could be. She loved fiercely and led by example. Wendy supported the Elko High School Choraliers of which she, and all 4 of her children were members of during their time at EHS. She and Steve would not only chaperone Choralier trips, but also attended nearly every single concert, including one Christmas concert less than one day after giving birth to her third child. Wendy was a substitute school teacher for nearly 30 years, finding that her favorite age groups were junior high and high school students. She served as an FCCLA adviser for 11 years and enjoyed traveling with the group and judging at their competitions.

Wendy will always be remembered for her distinct, infectious laughter. She could be recognized across grocery stores, gymnasiums, and church buildings with her laugh and was never able to leave anywhere without finding someone she knew to talk to.

Wendy was a faithful and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served faithfully in various callings within the primary, young women's, and relief society, as well as serving as a temple worker in the Salt Lake Temple.

Wendy will be forever missed by her husband, Steve, her children Michael Steven Portrey (Angela Munson), Jenny Anne Portrey, Anthony "Tony" James Portrey (Tiffany), Melanie Dawn Skollingsberg (Peder), her grandchildren Lukas, Liam, Kristian, Elisabeth, Kaleb, Gabriella, and bonus granddaughter Leandra Courts, and her brothers Scott R. Hubbard (Fay) and Todd J. Hubbard (Tuula) as well as her nieces and nephews. Wendy was welcomed to the spirit world by her parents, who preceded her in death, Ray (2017) and Geraldine (2010).

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the West Stake Center on 3001 North 5th Street, Elko, NV. The family will receive visitors before the service from 10:00am to 10:50am in the Relief Society room, with the service beginning at 11:00am. Interment will be at the Elko City Cemetery.


Published by Elko Daily on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
West Stake Center
3001 North 5th Street, Elko, NV
Mar
13
Service
11:00a.m.
West Stake Center
3001 North 5th Street, Elko, NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
15 Entries
So very sorry. Our prayers.
joleen worline
March 19, 2021
What a beautiful person Wendy was. Always smiling and upbeat. So sorry for her families and friends loss. Prayers going out to the family and may they always remember that Wendy is watching over them. May Wendy rest in paradise.
WENDY SHIRRILL-VASQUEZ
March 14, 2021
Dearest Jenny and family, I was so saddened to hear of your mom's passing. The Hubbard family were part of the neighborhood kids I grew up with and later in life I continued that neighborhood friendship with you and your mom. I was one of those that always enjoyed your mom's distinct laugh and those visits in the grocery store. She will be missed by many. Our sincere condolences to you and your family. Kris Kalmer and the other "Kaiser" kids.
Kris Kalmer
March 14, 2021
Barb and I are very grateful that we were able to watch Wendy´s funeral services today. It was so nice to see and listen to Jenny during the services. I have so many fond memories of the several summers I was able to live with the Hubbards both in Deeth as well as Elmo. What fun I had going around to the many Marble Ranches helping Uncle Ray repair ranch equipment and just being part of the Hubbard Family. Wendy was very young in those years. I always thought of myself a member of the family. We used to have many great family reunions in those years gone past. I do remember both Jenny and Melanie spending so much time with Kathleen over her lifetime. They really enjoyed each other. Wendy was a very special lady and disciple of our Lord. She will be missed by everyone who knew her, especially her family. But this is only a temporary absence and we will all see her again in the next life. We love all of you and we should get together and renew our family bonds and memories. All our love, Rich and Barb Tuttle
Richard Tuttle
March 13, 2021
Sending thoughts of love and peace to the Portrey Family as you journey this road of grieving for Wendy´s passing. A life well lived, a friend who always made one smile, a dedicated wife, mother, teacher, and gifted with music in her heart and soul. Much love to you, Wendy. Til we meet again...
Cindi Jorgensen
March 13, 2021
I am sorry to hear about Wendy. She is such an outgoing and sweet person. She was always happy and laughing.
Rebecca Snyder
March 13, 2021
So sorry to here about her passing we went to school and church together go out to her family
Dee Ann Hannig Wilkie
March 12, 2021
My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Portrey family. May the comfort and peace that only our Savior can provide be with you at this difficult time
Elli Ray
March 12, 2021
You will forever be miss, Wendy! I'm glad I was able to spend a wonderful 4 year in FCCLA with you, you made everything count. I believe you will be looking after everyone up there. May your beautiful soul R.I.P.
Shelby Moreno
March 12, 2021
I have quite enjoyed getting to know Wendy again. She was a good friend to me when we were young and again on Facebook as adults. My sympathy and love are with you, her loving family.
Luana Barnes Payne.
March 12, 2021
There are not enough words to explain what a huge loss this will be for all who know you. My heart is broken, yet joyous for the fact that you are with your heavenly father and parents. It was nothing but a pleasure to have you team teach alongside me many years ago. Your infectious smile and laughter is something I will miss the most!
Sherri Marsh
March 12, 2021
I was blessed to call Wendy my neighbor and friend. I never saw her where she wasn´t smiling and laughing, spreading sunshine everywhere she went. Heaven gained a very special angel.
Marie Alleman
March 12, 2021
I will always cherish the FCCLA trips with you and remember what a amazing person you were to everyone , R.I.P beautiful soul !
Stefanie Lopez
March 12, 2021
Much love to Wendy's familly and friends. She was pure joy!
Beth Holmes
March 12, 2021
The greatest sympathy message from Sue and I at this time.
Lemons, Don
March 12, 2021
