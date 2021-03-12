Wendy Hubbard Portrey

November 9, 1959 – March 8, 2021

Beloved by innumerable family, friends and colleagues, Wendy Hubbard Portrey left this world suddenly on March 8, 2021.

Wendy was born to Howard Ray and Geraldine Jensen Hubbard on November 9, 1959 in Elko, Nevada. After graduating from Elko High School in 1977, she attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She came home to Elko in the summer of 1981 and met her eternal companion, Steven Lawrence Portrey. They were married and sealed together for time and all eternity on November 20, 1981 in the Salt Lake City Temple.

Together, Wendy and Steve have their four children and six grandchildren. They built a life full of family, laughter, sports, music, humor, and love. She was a strong and caring woman that shared her love and direct style of guidance with everyone around her. Wendy had a gift for caring without judgment and would make sure any young person from any circumstance that crossed her path would receive the love and help they needed. Wendy supported her husband and family unconditionally.

Wendy had many talents and hobbies including cooking, baking, sewing, reading, playing the piano, singing, teaching and taking care of all the children she came in contact with, and being the best mom and grandma she could be. She loved fiercely and led by example. Wendy supported the Elko High School Choraliers of which she, and all 4 of her children were members of during their time at EHS. She and Steve would not only chaperone Choralier trips, but also attended nearly every single concert, including one Christmas concert less than one day after giving birth to her third child. Wendy was a substitute school teacher for nearly 30 years, finding that her favorite age groups were junior high and high school students. She served as an FCCLA adviser for 11 years and enjoyed traveling with the group and judging at their competitions.

Wendy will always be remembered for her distinct, infectious laughter. She could be recognized across grocery stores, gymnasiums, and church buildings with her laugh and was never able to leave anywhere without finding someone she knew to talk to.

Wendy was a faithful and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served faithfully in various callings within the primary, young women's, and relief society, as well as serving as a temple worker in the Salt Lake Temple.

Wendy will be forever missed by her husband, Steve, her children Michael Steven Portrey (Angela Munson), Jenny Anne Portrey, Anthony "Tony" James Portrey (Tiffany), Melanie Dawn Skollingsberg (Peder), her grandchildren Lukas, Liam, Kristian, Elisabeth, Kaleb, Gabriella, and bonus granddaughter Leandra Courts, and her brothers Scott R. Hubbard (Fay) and Todd J. Hubbard (Tuula) as well as her nieces and nephews. Wendy was welcomed to the spirit world by her parents, who preceded her in death, Ray (2017) and Geraldine (2010).

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the West Stake Center on 3001 North 5th Street, Elko, NV. The family will receive visitors before the service from 10:00am to 10:50am in the Relief Society room, with the service beginning at 11:00am. Interment will be at the Elko City Cemetery.