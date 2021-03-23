Wilfred R. "Witz" Bailey

August 23, 1930 – March 19, 2021

Wilfred R. "Witz" Bailey of Diamond Valley passed away peacefully in his home on March 19, 2021 with his family by his side.

Wilfred was born in Elko, NV on August 23, 1930 to Wallace Bailey and Mary Rand of Diamond Valley. In 1959, he married Barbara Pimentel. They were married for 61 years. He served two active years in the U.S. Army, one of those years in Germany. Other than his stint in the military, Wilfred worked as a rancher in Diamond Valley his entire life. His family has seven generations living and ranching in Diamond Valley. Nothing gave him greater joy than working on the family ranch and farm with his family. He received the award for Outstanding Nevada Rancher in 2002.

In mid-life, Wilfred accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was baptized in the Diamond Valley Baptist Church. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord. His faith was steadfast and unbreakable.

Wilfred was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Mary; brothers, Hale, Booth, and Lee Bailey; and sister, Rachel Marshall.

Wilfred leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife Barbara Pimentel-Bailey; children, Fred (Carol) Bailey, Jerry (Penny) Bailey, Tim (Connie) Bailey, and Bobbi Sue (Jason) Bailey-Sestanovich; eight grandchildren; 4 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and Church family.

Memorial to be announced at a later date.