William (Bill) Leroy Guill

March 2, 1928 – September 17, 2020

William (Bill) Leroy Guill, dearly loved by his family and all of his many friends, peacefully left this earth on Thursday September 17th in his favorite chair. Though we will miss him beyond measure we are grateful to have been a part of his extraordinary life and take comfort in knowing he is now joyfully reunited with his wife of 64 years Eunie.

Bill was born in Marysville, California to Emma and Willie (Boss) Guill on March 2, 1928. He was the oldest of 3 sons. Bill served in the Merchant Marines in the Pacific during WW2. Following his service Bill married the love of his life, Eunice Ulberg, and had two sons Ron and Steve. For the next 40 years Bill and Eunie ran a successful trucking company (Bill Guill Trucking). Throughout the years Bill provided opportunities for numerous independent truckers. After his retirement in 1986 Bill devoted much of his time helping his oldest son, Ron, who was developing his mining company SMD. Bill moved equipment for his son between job sites throughout the west and in the process made a whole new set of admiring friends in the mining industry.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Eunie, and his brother Bob (wife Delores). He is survived by his youngest brother Bud Guill (wife Linda), his sons Ron Guill (wife Stacey) and Steve and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was the proud grandfather of Chris (wife Leah), Tim and godson Sean Elmsley and great-grandfather to Alex, Fred and Ronin Guill.

Due to the current health concerns there will be no formal service. However, among Bill's last wishes was his desire that his friends and family remember him as he was during his recent 90th birthday celebration when he exclaimed: "I am so blessed to see all the people who have meant so much to me throughout my life at my funeral-- while I'm still alive!" Please honor Bill with your thoughts and prayers and if you have messages for the family or a favorite story feel free to share them on the Tribute Page.