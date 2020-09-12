Zachary Marcom

May 11, 2004 – September 7, 2020

On September 7th, we lost our son Zachary Marcom way too soon. He kept his circle small, if he counted you as a friend, his love and friendship were unflinching. Zachary will be missed terribly. His smile and sense of humor were infectious. Zachary had a presence that could not be denied, he lit up a room. He had his own unique style, from his year-round batman costumes at 3, to his diamond encrusted bling watch that he wore to work at 16. In many ways Zachary was larger than life. He loved his music and he loved it loud, even when his parents told him to turn it down.

We will not be holding services, as the family has already gathered in remembrance and celebration of his life as he would have wanted. In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you stop, and take a moment to hug your loved ones and appreciate every second that you have them in your arms.