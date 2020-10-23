Adam Nix
Mr. Adam Kelly Nix, age 44, of Enterprise and formerly of Clayton, Alabama, unexpectedly passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.
A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Clayton City Cemetery in Clayton, AL. Reverend Bobby Robinson officiated and Glover Funeral Home of Clayton directed.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in honor of Adam to
The American Heart Association
PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Mr. Nix was born on February 2, 1976 in Columbus, Georgia the son of Paul Kelly Nix and Betty Morris Nix. He was a loving father, husband, son, and brother. He was a 1994 graduate of Dixie Academy and later received a Bachelor's Degree from Troy State University. Mr. Nix was the office manager of BMI and also owned and operated his own company, Professional Attorney Funding. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Enterprise. His hobbies included: fishing with his son, gardening, and playing computer games.
He was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents, Bill and Jennie Lou Nix; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Oberian Morris.
Survivors include: his mother; his loving wife of six years, Beth Phillips Nix; four sons, Paul Turney Nix, Coston Couch, Conner Couch, Caleb Couch; daughter, Addison Kelly Nix; brother, Barry "Buddy" Smith (Dee); sister, Lisa McCutchin (Todd); niece, Kaitlyn Smith; three nephews, Davis Killman, Carson McCutchin, Cade McCutchin and his beloved dog Harley.
Asked to serve as pallbearers: Matt Horne, Shane Seaborn, Trip Horne, Trey Green, Barry Moore, Jeremy Adams, Chad Littlefield, and Chris Cooper. Honorary pallbearers are: Zach Cupp and John Robertson.
Glover Funeral Home of Clayton was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 775-3403. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Enterprise Ledger on Oct. 23, 2020.