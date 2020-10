Author Stephens, Sr.Retired First SGT Author Stephens, Sr., 75, of Daleville passed away recently at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday October 17, 2020, 11:00 AM at Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba. Visitation will be held Friday October 16, 2020, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise.