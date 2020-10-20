Bettye Shepard
Bettye Shepard of New Brockton, AL passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Elba Nursing Home and Rehab in Elba, AL. She was 95.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at New Brockton First Baptist Church with Rev. Averyt Walker officiating. Burial will follow in New Brockton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until service time.
Mrs. Shepard was preceded in death by; her husband, Barney Silas Shepard; a son, Sammy Shepard; brother, Louie Frank Harris; parents, Jesse Austin and Jessie (Dismukes) Harris and her step-mother, Trixie Harris.
Survivors include her sons, Lanny Shepard (Sheila), Enterprise, AL, Nick Shepard (Pam), Enterprise, AL, Lee Shepard, New Brockton, AL, Robby Shepard (Rhonda), Opp, AL; daughter-in-law, Pam Shepard, Verbena, AL; 10 grandchildren, Tara Myers (James), Atlanta, GA, Tatum Johnston (Daniel), Atlanta, GA, Austin Shepard (Stacey), Summerdale, AL, Stephanie Lapp (Jeff), Paint City, NY, Harris Shepard, Verbena, AL, Emma Shepard, Verbena, AL, Amra Boucher (Brad), Atlanta, GA, Jeremy Shepard, Auburn, AL, Alaina McCulloch (Taylor), Enterprise, AL, Andrea Shepard (Trent Varner), Opp, AL; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Andy Harris (Mildred); sister, Ann Messer and her Daughter-in-Christ, Rhonda Hughes (Rex).
Published by Enterprise Ledger on Oct. 20, 2020.