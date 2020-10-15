Menu
Brenda P. Boswell
Brenda P. Boswell, age 70, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Mynatt officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM until service time on Friday.

Survivors include two sons, Jeremy Boswell (Michelle), Enterprise, AL, Matthew Boswell (Sabrina), Enterprise, AL; 3 grandchildren, Ryan Boswell, Evan Boswell and Gracyn Boswell; 2 sisters, Carol King, Enterprise, AL, Nellie Jones, Elba, AL.

Published by Enterprise Ledger on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
