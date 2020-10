Brenda P. BoswellBrenda P. Boswell, age 70, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Mynatt officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM until service time on Friday.Survivors include two sons, Jeremy Boswell (Michelle), Enterprise, AL, Matthew Boswell (Sabrina), Enterprise, AL; 3 grandchildren, Ryan Boswell, Evan Boswell and Gracyn Boswell; 2 sisters, Carol King, Enterprise, AL, Nellie Jones, Elba, AL.You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com