Cathy V. Rivera
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
Cathy V. Rivera

Cathy V. Rivera was born on July 22, 1965 in Manhattan, NY to Johnny Rivera & Cora Rivera. Angels guided her to glory on September 9, 2020.

She graduated from Enterprise High school in 1982. She later studied at

New York City Paralegal School and New York Music and Arts School. She was a brilliant singer and artist. She also attained a degree in restaurant management.

She was predeceased by her brother, Israel (Izzy) Rivera.

She is survived by her son Christian Rivera, her mother Cora Rivera, her brother Jamie Rivera, Lisa Rivera (Sister in law), Jeremy A. Rivera (Nephew), Nadia S. Rivera (Niece), Mamie Sue Pittman (Mother in law), Judith Vargas (Cousin), Minerva Rivera (Aunt), Oscar Duncan (Uncle), Mattie Duncan (Aunt) and her many family and friends.

Graveside services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 PM at Precious Memories Cemetery, 515 Coppinville Road, Enterprise, AL

Published by Enterprise Ledger on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Precious Memories Cemetery
515 Coppinville Road, Enterprise, Alabama
Funeral services provided by:
Hammond-Sconiers Funeral Home - Enterprise
