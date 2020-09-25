Cathy V. RiveraCathy V. Rivera was born on July 22, 1965 in Manhattan, NY to Johnny Rivera & Cora Rivera. Angels guided her to glory on September 9, 2020.She graduated from Enterprise High school in 1982. She later studied atNew York City Paralegal School and New York Music and Arts School. She was a brilliant singer and artist. She also attained a degree in restaurant management.She was predeceased by her brother, Israel (Izzy) Rivera.She is survived by her son Christian Rivera, her mother Cora Rivera, her brother Jamie Rivera, Lisa Rivera (Sister in law), Jeremy A. Rivera (Nephew), Nadia S. Rivera (Niece), Mamie Sue Pittman (Mother in law), Judith Vargas (Cousin), Minerva Rivera (Aunt), Oscar Duncan (Uncle), Mattie Duncan (Aunt) and her many family and friends.Graveside services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 PM at Precious Memories Cemetery, 515 Coppinville Road, Enterprise, AL